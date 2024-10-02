The Dark Connection Between José Menéndez and Menudo: An Obsession with Ricky Martin?

The story of the Menéndez brothers and the murder of their parents in 1989 has created a frenzy, prompting everyone to revisit and rethink this case from a new perspective.

The interest isn't only related to the release of the series Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story on Netflix. This dark story has been widely discussed for decades and is central to several documentaries. One of them is Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, which in 2023 revealed disturbing details about José Menéndez, the father of Lyle and Erik Menendez.

This documentary not only explores the alleged sexual abuse that Lyle and Erik suffered at the hands of their father but also introduces new and chilling allegations involving one of the most iconic bands of the 80s: Menudo.

According to the documentary, José Menéndez, a senior executive at RCA Records, had a close relationship with Menudo, as his company signed the band. However, what the documentary reveals goes beyond a professional relationship.

Roy Rosselló, a former member of Menudo, stated that José Menéndez sexually abused him when he was 14 years old. According to Rosselló, this abuse took place at the Menéndez family's home in New Jersey.

An Obsession with Ricky Martin

Among the most shocking claims is José Menéndez's alleged obsession with the band Menudo, particularly with Ricky Martin, who was also a member of the group.

Although the documentary does not delve into the exact details of this alleged obsession, several interviewees mention that Menéndez was overly interested in the band, raising questions about his relationship with the young members.

In a clip from the documentary, a person close to Menudo states, 'José Menéndez was obsessed with Menudo,' which adds an even more disturbing layer to the abuse accusations.

Moreover, several podcasts claim there is a video in which a young Ricky Martin allegedly declared that José Menéndez also abused him. Of course, it is widely known that the artist has remained silent over the years regarding everything the band went through.

The Impact on the Menéndez Brothers' Case

The documentary not only sheds light on these new details about Menudo but also strengthens the Menéndez brothers' claims of abuse by their father.

During their trial in the 90s, Lyle and Erik claimed that their father's sexual abuse was one of the main reasons behind the murders. However, many dismissed these accusations at the time as a defense strategy.

Rosselló's revelations and other testimonies in Menendez + Menudo: Boys Betrayed, which has been available since 2023 but is only now gaining attention, have reignited the debate over the brothers' claims.

In an interview for the documentary, Erik Menéndez expressed his sadness upon learning that another person, like Roy Rosselló, was also a victim of his father. 'I always knew my father was an abuser, but I never wanted this truth to come out in such a painful way for someone else,' he stated.

What Does This Mean for Menudo and Ricky Martin's Legacy?

Although Ricky Martin has not publicly commented on the claims made in the documentary, his name has been mentioned several times in connection to José Menéndez's obsession with the group.

The documentary series raises unsettling questions about how power and fame allowed abuses to occur in the music industry during that time while also reviving the possibility that these brothers were, in fact, always telling the truth.