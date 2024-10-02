Sabrina Carpenter Shuts Down Lip-Syncing Claims, Admits She Was 'Misguided' Early in Her Career

Sabrina Carpenter is not here for the nonsense.

The music superstar clapped back at her critics who claimed that she does not sing live on her Short n' Sweet Tour. In a video posted to TikTok one user claimed that the footage taken from Carpenter performing her song "Please Please Please" was proof that she was lip-syncing.

"Hate to say it 30% lip singing [sic] 30% backing track 40% singing," the person wrote with the video.

Carpenter saw the footage and clapped back at the claim that she does not sing live at her shows.

"I sing live at every show 100%. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?" she asked the TikTok user.

"I would and tell them to lower the backtrack voice as its way too high," the original poster responded to Carpenter's remarks.

Carpenter's comments come as she was listed on his year's TIME100 Next list, which honors rising stars of all industries and is featured on one of their three covers.

Her cover issue comes out on October 4 and in the issue Carpenter also discussed her struggle to break into the mainstream music scene for so many years before her sixth album, Short n' Sweet, launched her into being one of the biggest artist of the year.

"For a long time, I was constantly guided and misguided. I'm so grateful for all of those times where I was led astray, because now I'm a lot more equipped going into situations where I have to trust my own instincts," she told TIME.

Prior to the release of Short n' Sweet, Carpenter's highest peaking album on the Billboard 200 chart was 2022's Emails I Can't Send, which peaked at No. 23. Similarly, its singles only faced moderate success with the highest-peaking single from the album, "Feather," only reaching No. 21 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Only two of her other albums, Evolution and Eyes Wide Open, managed to crack the top 50 at No. 28 and No. 43 respectively.

Over the past year, Carpenter has gone on to score 3 top 10 hits with "Espresso," "Please Please Please," and "Taste." "Please Please Please" became her first song to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart upon its debut.

Carpenter is set to perform at the TIME100 Next event in New York City on October 9.