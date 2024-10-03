Lana Del Rey Responds to Paparazzi Scrutiny Post-Wedding with Jeremy Dufrene: 'We're Very Happy'

Lana Del Rey has finally opened up about her marriage with Jeremy Dufrene, the alligator tour guide.

Their exchange of vows were reportedly shared beside the tranquil waters of Des Allemandes, Louisiana, the same bayou Dufrene holds his swamp boat tours.

Responding to an Instagram post, the recently married 39-year-old shared the extent of the unwanted scrutiny she and her 49-year-old husband had faced in the past week.

"Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker."

Lana Del Rey praises new husband Jeremy Dufrene in comment addressing paparazzi:



“Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we’re very happy.” pic.twitter.com/4F1DNrfhpk — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 3, 2024

The "Blue Jeans" singer added, "But if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch (a famous New Orleans paparazzi) could stop switching vehicles following the family- and stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer."

"All that being said, Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy."

Pictures and videos going viral online show Del Rey being escorted down the aisle by her father, Robert Grant, clutching a beautiful bouquet.

Wearing an elegant white bridal dress, she appeared breathtaking, with her hair styled in a loose ponytail cascading down one side.

The classic gown featured a graceful train sweeping along the path, a voluminous skirt, and a beautifully detailed ruffled neckline.

At the intimate outdoor ceremony, Dufrene opted for a sleek black suit paired with a crisp white dress shirt and classic brown leather shoes, foregoing his usual choice of a trucker hat.

As they stepped out into the open air, Dufrene held Del Rey's hand tightly following their exchange of vows. Their wedding ceremony and reception occurred by the bustling harbor, with several tables arranged on the green lawn under white canopies.

Read more: Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene in Shocking Louisiana Wedding

The singer expressed her contentment in light of her recent announcement about her changed relationship status. Still, it seems that most of her fans are not pleased with her choice to marry Dufrene.

Lana Del Rey and her husband Jeremy Dufresne were seen in Louisiana❤️ pic.twitter.com/oIZUHEKra1 — reilly (@reilly0_0) October 2, 2024

@arianaunext said on X, "Lana... you can do so much better girl... the d can't be THAT good omg."

"Lana blink twice if you need help," @the13manuscript added, while @chainedtomax wrote, "oh republicana what are u doing sweetie."

From reports, Del Rey and the former US Marine secured their marriage license on September 23, though a prenuptial agreement remains uncertain.

Following this development, fans have flocked to X to voice their worries about Del Rey safeguarding her alleged $30M wealth and various business holdings in case of a separation.

@filmlogkartmind tweeted, "I'm over here pondering if Lana made that man sign a prenup.... God I hope so."

@cat_petter said, "Lana del ray's prenup better be bulletproof. All I'm gonna say about that."