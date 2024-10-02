Jack Antonoff on Why He's Keeping Lana Del Rey's 'Lasso' Under Wraps

Jack Antonoff revealed his participation in creating Lana Del Rey's highly-anticipated album, "Lasso."

The announcement of her upcoming 10th studio album earlier this year hinted at her exciting foray into country music.

Her longtime producer Jack Antonoff and country music artist Luke Laird are collaborating with her on this project.

Despite this exciting news, Antonoff remains tight-lipped about the details of their work together. During a recent interview with TIME, "A story for another time."

The Bleachers front man continued, "The reason why I don't talk about things until they're out is very succinct: I like to let the music be the first entry point for people."

"I don't want to rob anyone of their experience of hearing it without context. The second you start talking about work that is coming, you're planting these seeds in people's head."

Since their collaboration began in 2019 with "Normal F-----g Rockwell," Del Rey and Antonoff have continued to join forces on subsequent projects, including "Chemtrails Over The Country Club" in 2021 and "Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd" released last year.

In August, Del Rey hinted that the sound of "Lasso" will maintain a familiar essence to her past works.

The "Young & Beautiful" hitmaker explained, "All my albums are somewhat rooted in Americana, unless it's an album like 'Honeymoon' which has a jazz flair, so I don't think it will be a heavy departure."

"If anything, it will just be a little lighter lyrically, and more pointed in a classic country, American, or Southern Gothic production — which again, so many of my songs already are."

In another interview in May, Del Rey hinted at a possible change in tone for her upcoming album, which is still awaiting a release date.

The newly-wed singer shared that the album's lyrics could have a lighter feel than her recent music.

"I've maybe less to say in terms of any self-revealing things like on 'Tunnel' or 'Blue Bannisters' or 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club', and just more melodic. Maybe more American Songbook style?"

