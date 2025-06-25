Lana Del Rey Shares Intimate Onstage Moment with Husband Jeremy Dufrene in Cardiff

Lana Del Rey brought real emotion to the stage during the opening night of her stadium tour in Cardiff, Wales, on June 23.

The 40-year-old singer paused mid-performance to kiss her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, in a rare moment of public affection.

According to People, the heartfelt gesture came during her performance of "Husband of Mine." Del Rey walked across the stage, crouched down, and gave Dufrene, 50, a long kiss in front of a cheering crowd.

After the kiss, she wiped away tears and returned to center stage, where she told fans, "It's good, it's just a long way to come... Oh my goodness. They're good tears."

This marks a personal and professional milestone for Del Rey, who recently turned 40 and launched her first stadium tour.

Despite early skepticism about whether she could command such a large venue without flashy pop theatrics, she proved her power with a stripped-down, emotionally rich set.

The stage resembled a Louisiana backyard, complete with twinkling lights, a pond, and live plants, creating an intimate atmosphere for thousands of fans.

Lana Del Rey gets emotional while singing ‘Husband Of Mine’ & walks off to Jeremy Dufrene pic.twitter.com/zwGN2tZkgm — 13 Bitches 🇺🇸 (@jojosiwasender) June 24, 2025

"This is the first big show I've done while I've been married," Del Rey said before singing a cover of Tammy Wynette's "Stand By Your Man."

Her performance also included lush renditions of classics like "Ride" and "Video Games," with the latter performed while swinging gently on stage.

Del Rey and Dufrene married in September 2024, just weeks after going public as a couple at a friend's wedding.

Since then, they've kept their relationship mostly private, SoapCentral said. However, over the weekend, the singer shared photos from a quiet birthday gathering with Dufrene and his family. "Just a couple in-laws and a baby," she captioned the post.

Fans are also buzzing about Del Rey's upcoming album, tentatively titled The Right Person Will Stay.

Though it's been delayed, she hinted on Instagram that she's excited about its progress, even teasing that the album title may have changed again.

Lana's tour continues in Glasgow, Liverpool, Dublin, and London before heading to the U.S. in August.