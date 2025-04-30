Lana Del Rey's New Song Hints at No Prenup With Swamp Tour Guide Husband: 'What's Mine Is Between You, Me and Jesus'

Lana Del Rey is raising eyebrows among fans after hinting at deeply personal details about her marriage in a newly debuted song, prompting speculation that she may not have signed a prenuptial agreement with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene.

The 39-year-old singer-songwriter performed a previously unheard track during her set at Stagecoach over the weekend. The song, referred to by fans as "Husband of Mine," appeared to reference her 2024 marriage to Dufrene — a Louisiana-based swamp tour guide — and included lyrics that some interpreted as evidence of no prenup.

"Husband of mine, don't let them put all this paper between us," Del Rey sang. "What's yours is mine / What's mine is between you, me and Jesus."

📹 Lana Del Rey debuts a brand new song ‘Husband Of Mine’ at Stagecoach. pic.twitter.com/pepdH16peH — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) April 26, 2025

The emotional lyrics quickly fueled online chatter, with fans expressing concern that the singer's reported $30 million fortune might be unprotected should the couple divorce.

Though the couple has never publicly confirmed the existence or absence of a prenuptial agreement, Del Rey's lyrics ignited a wave of commentary online.

i truly believe miss lana del rey does everything for the plot because why is she admitting to the world she didn’t make that man sign a prenup in a song — mel yj spoilers (@brinaroan) April 26, 2025

Lana said don’t let them put these papers between us but girl let’s not get carried away now there better be Prenup at least pic.twitter.com/USVxae3LNl — 𝕷𝑎𝑛𝑎’𝑠 𝑏𝑖𝑏𝑙𝑒 (@Far2Fast) April 27, 2025

The lyrics also included an apparent preemptive defense of her 50-year-old husband, who is 10 years her senior, against potential criticism about his age.

"I apologize in advance for what they'll say about the lines on your face / They're a road map of your lovely life / Hope they extend you a little grace," Del Rey sang.

The couple exchanged vows in a surprise ceremony last September, just one month after making their relationship public. They wed in Des Allemands, Louisiana, at the same bayou where Dufrene operates his popular alligator swamp tours.

Upcoming Album Delays and More New Music

Del Rey also used the Stagecoach set to debut another unreleased track titled "57.5," which included a lyric referencing a kiss with controversial country artist Morgan Wallen.

Earlier in April, she released the single "Henry, Come On," which is expected to be part of her upcoming tenth studio album. Originally titled "The Right Person Will Stay" and scheduled for a May 21 release, the album has since been delayed and renamed, according to a since-deleted Instagram reel shared by the singer.

"You know it's not going to come on time, right?" she said in the video, per Rolling Stone. "Should I even tell you that the name changed again? Should I tell you that now, while you're so happy that you even have a song? Yeah, maybe I'll wait."