Lana Del Rey Calls Out Local Louisiana Couple for Tracking Her and Her Husband with Drones

Lana Del Rey is calling out a "local couple" in Louisiana for following her and husband Jeremy Dufrene with drones since their surprise wedding last week.

The "Born to Die" singer, 39, wed the alligator tour guide operator on Sept. 26 in a small ceremony next to the Bayous des Allemends, where Dufrene leads air boat tours.

Del Rey took to Instagram on Wednesday to comment on a video shared by the fan account Lana Boards, which showed the "West Coast" singer and Dufrene outside a local restaurant. The fan page encourages followers to "see more candids of Lana" on its website.

"Unfortunately, a local couple from Houma won't stop flying drones into our windows every morning and following us with a tracker," Del Rey wrote in the comment section under the video.

"But if Sara Michelle Champagne and Kruesch (a famous New Orleans paparazzi) could stop switching vehicles following the family- and stop following us around remote parts of the country and photo shopping my wedding ring into a pearl- I know we would feel a lot safer," Del Rey wrote.

Despite being hounded by paps, Del Rey also noted in a follow-up comment that she is "very happy" with Dufrene.

Read more: Lana Del Rey Marries Alligator Tour Guide Jeremy Dufrene in Shocking Louisiana Wedding

"All that being said Jeremy is the one and only. And amazing. And we're very happy," she wrote.

The pair first met in 2019, and were first romantically linked after they were captured in a TikTok video holding hands at the Reading Festival in England over the summer. They took their romance public when they were photographed holding hands at the Sept. 7 wedding of model Karen Elson and Electric Lady Studios owner Lee Foster in New York City alongside numerous celebrity guests.

-- With reporting by TMX