Meghan McCain Calls Lana Del Rey a 'Conservative' in Disguise as Fans Drag Her For Husband's Political Views

Lana Del Rey's recent comments about her husband at a Hollywood event have sparked a debate over her political leanings.

The "Margret" singer was on hand to present her friend and frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff with the Producer of the Decade award at Variety's eighth-annual Hitmakers event.

During the event, Del Rey addressed the crowd where she made rare comments about her husband, alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene. During the speech she noted how Antonoff's relationship with his wife, Margaret Qualley, inspired her.

"I saw the way he looked at her when he met her, and he's a big reason why I waited so long to get married and why I met my amazing husband. I really feel like there's kind of a singer's curse around meeting an honest partner who has no skin in the game, no dog in the race," she said.

"And it's super nerve-racking to have to hold on to an innocent perception of how things could go when you're in an industry where maybe your values or your morals don't quite match up with what's going on—especially when people think that you probably don't have any morals or values, so it can get all twisted up," Del Rey added.

Lana Del Rey on her marriage with her Republican husband:



He is an “honest partner” who she was waiting for when working in an industry where her “values and morals don’t match up with whats going on”



Oh Lana, we know your secret and we support you pic.twitter.com/lMEZKiuPd1 — Wade (@2dwade) December 8, 2024

Del Rey was criticized after users on X surmised that the star was alluding to her own political beliefs being at odds with the majority in Hollywood, which has traditionally been seen as being the base of Democrat-leaning celebrities. This seemingly stems from unsubstantiated rumors online that her husband is a Donald Trump fan.

"The soft spot u people have for Lana Del Rey needs to be studied because wdym she admits to being a Trumpie and everyones okay with it," said one X user.

the soft spot u people have for lana del rey needs to be studied because wdym she admits to being a trumpie and everyones okay with it https://t.co/bXnzUnHqkg — liz (@yonekitten) December 8, 2024

"Lana, what are you talking about your morals and values don't match up with the industry?? When you wouldn't even be in the f--king position you are in if it was for the gays, lesbians, and trans people of the world pushing you to the f--king top. check yourself," shared another.

"Lana is code talking about being a conservative woman here. I know what I speak of," shared late Republican John McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain.

Lana is code talking about being a conservative woman here. I know what I speak of. https://t.co/PLPUdjcSlu — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) December 8, 2024

"I have to eye-roll whenever people get shocked that Lana is a republican," added someone else.

i have to eyeroll whenever people get shocked that lana is a republican https://t.co/NeHtGVChYr — dont you know you have 30 minutesss (@ag6promo) December 8, 2024

In the past, unverified screenshots of Dufrene's alleged support of Trump surfaced on Reddit.

In one post, he allegly shared a post from conservative commentator Sean Hannity who said "Donald Trump says Putin is Smart and 'our leaders are dumb' in CPAC speech. Another post allegedly showed Kamala Harris with a snake shadow and Joe Biden with a shadow of Herbert from Family Guy. Herbert is a known pedophile in the television show.

Unverified screenshots purported to show Dufrene mocking masks and vaccinations in a Facebook post during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another unverified post mocked transgender people, Newsweek reports.

In the past Del Rey has been critical of Donald Trump. When Kanye West shared a picture of himself wearing a MAGA hat on Instagram, Del Rey took to the comments to slam him for that.

"I can only assume you relate to his personality on some level. Delusions of Grandeur, extreme issues with narcissism—none of which would be a talking point if we weren't speaking about the man leading our country," she said, according to Newsweek.

"If you think it's alright to support someone who believes it's OK to grab a woman by the p---y just because he's famous—then you need an intervention as much as he does-something so many narcissists will never get because there just isn't enough help for the issue. Message sent with concern that will never be addressed," she added.

However, in 2019, she declared that she was not a Republican or Democrat.

"And by the way, I'm grateful to be in a country where everyone can have their own political views. I'm really not more of a liberal than I am a Republican—I'm in the middle. But it was more like the mood and the vibe around, Yo, this man is the greatest! Really? The greatest? It hurt me. Did I have to say anything? No. But it's more just a line that represents a lot of things," she told the New York Times.

In 2021, Del Rey spoke with with BBC Radio 1 about Trump, where she said the madness under him needed to happen.

"The madness of Trump, as bad as it was, it really needed to happen. It really needed a reflection of our world's greatest problem, which is not climate change, but sociopathy and narcissism. Especially in America. It's going to kill the world," she said, according to NME.

However, she did go on to call Trump "unwell" in the interview.

"We finally have to address this big issue in the world of, what do we do with people who don't know they're hurting other people—like Trump. He doesn't know that he's inciting a riot, and I believe that. He's got delusions of grandeur. I think he's unwell," she added.

Del Rey has since shared a since-deleted video to her Instagram where she said that she hates to be "painted as some kind of white Republican."

"I really don't appreciate being painted as some kind of white Republican who's always been given everything and supports the incite of a Capitol riot," she added. "I frigging grew up struggling—we had nothing. I think sometimes, because of the way I look, it's easy to paint this picture. But man did I struggle to become the genuine singer songwriter that I am," she aside, according to Newsweek.