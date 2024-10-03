Eminem Announces Daughter Hailie Jade Is Pregnant With Her First Child

Eminem is not afraid of the next chapter of his life, even if that means he will officially be a grandfather.

The "Houdini" rapper announced that his daughter, Hailie Jade Scott, 28, and her husband Evan McClintock, are expecting their first child together in the music video for his song "Temporary." The video includes footage of Eminem walking Hailie down the aisle as well as the moment he was told that she was pregnant.

Near the end of the song's music video, Hailie could be seen gifting her father a Detroit Lions jersey, which had "Grandpa" written across the back as well as an ultrasound picture of her upcoming bundle of joy.

Eminem is noticeably shocked when he is first presented with the information and does a double take when he is presented with the picture. Hailie laughs as her dad is confused as to what is happening.

It is currently unknown as to what the sex of the baby will be and Eminem has not responded to comments at this time.

The news of a new bundle of joy comes months after Hailie and her husband married in Battle Creek, Michigan.

The Daily Mail reports that the wedding included close friends and family and was held at the Greencrest Manor.

Scott and McClintock have been together since 2016 before they became engaged in February of last year.

Eminem previously opened up about Hailie's childhood in his song "Somebody Save Me." During the song, he raps about his past drug usage and how it affected his children.

"Sorry that I chose drugs and put 'em above you / Sorry that I didn't love you enough to give 'em up," he said.

Eminem has since gone on to get sober and has been that way for 16 years now.