Did Eminem Reveal Diddy's Alleged Sexual Assault Crimes in His Song 'Fuel?'

Did Eminem not so subtly hint at Diddy's alleged crimes? Some fans seem to think so.

On Eminem's song, "Fuel," the rapper used double meanings to seemingly shade Diddy. "Fuel" is taken from Eminem's latest album, The Death of Slim Shady, which was released earlier this year. It topped the Billboard 200 chart and was just given a deluxe edition.

"I'm like an R-A-P-E-R / Got so many S-As, S-As," one of the lines reads, which one can infer is a reference to sexual assault.

"Wait, he didn't just spell the word, 'Rapper' and leave out a P, did he? (Yep)," Eminem raps over the track, seemingly alluding to Diddy's alleged crimes.

One comment on X reads, "Brilliant song by Eminem called Fuel on his 2024 album. The lyrics telling us so much about P. Diddy. Amazing."

"Yoooo I just caught Eminem's line in 'Fuel,'" said another

"Creative 😂🙌 Eminem has a bar about Diddy on fuel man," someone else said.

This is not the first time that Eminem has mentioned Diddy in one of his songs. He previously did so in his song called "Killshot," where he alleged that Diddy had a hand in the Tupac's death.

"But Kells, the day you put out a hit's the day Diddy admits / That he put the hit out that got Pac killed," Eminem said on the song.

Diddy has been in the spotlight over the last few months and is now facing a series of charges such of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

Since his arrest, Diddy has been denied bail twice and has sparked rumors about other celebrities associated with him. Singer Jaguar Wright has publicly named celebrities that were allegedly involved with Diddy in his reported crimes, but none of these reports have been proven to be factual.

Well-known figures have been dragged into the drama due to their association with Diddy. Kimora Lee recently called out her ex-husband, Russell Simmons, on Instagram over his own allegations of sexual assault as well as his connection to Diddy.