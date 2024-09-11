Eminem Makes Surprise Announcement Ahead of MTV VMAs Opening Performance

Eminem has announced a deluxe edition of his latest album "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce)," just days before his scheduled performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The "Without Me" hitmaker announced the "Expanded Mourner's Edition" of the album on Tuesday via social media, saying it's set to drop this Friday, Sept. 13.

In a cryptic teaser posted on X, formerly Twitter, Eminem provided a brief but engaging visual promo teaser for the announcement. The trailer shows the Detroit rapper walking into a store to buy a carton of milk, only to drop it when he sees a missing person poster on its side.

A ccording to NME, the poster seemingly signifies the disappearance of Slim Shady, the notorious alter-ego that has been a defining persona throughout Eminem's career. As the video progresses, Eminem gets chased out of the store by producer Alchemist.

"MISSING: SLIM SHADY!! Have you seen him? #TheDeathOfSlimShady Expanded Mourner's Edition drops this Friday the 13th," read the caption of Eminem's post.

MISSING: SLIM SHADY ‼️ Have you seen him? 👀 #TheDeathOfSlimShady Expanded Mourner’s Edition drops this Friday the 13th... pic.twitter.com/ts6It3nnGi — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) September 10, 2024

While Eminem has not yet revealed the full tracklist or other specifics of the deluxe album, the announcement has already caused a surge of excitement among his fanbase. Many flocked to the comments section of his tweet to express their excitement for the upcoming release.

"There's never enough of Slim Shady!!! An expanded version was necessary," one fan wrote, echoing the sentiment of many.

Another supporter shared a personal message: "I love this album so much, it is the perfect mix of Slim Shady, Eminem, and Marshal! You have got me through some hard times and this new album came at just the right time to help me cope with what's going on now... thank you!"

"Oh I love this!!!!!! You're the GOAT! Your music is amazing," a different fan added.

The announcement comes just a day before Eminem takes the stage at the 2024 MTV VMAs, where he is slated to deliver the opening performance.

Aside from Eminem, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, Megan Thee Stallion, Katy Perry and more are performing at the awards show.

