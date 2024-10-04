Kyle Rittenhouse Causes Metal Music Festival to Lose Its Headliner and All of Its Supporting Acts

Kyle Rittenhouse's name still does not sit well with certain people, and it even caused a band to drop a headlining gig.

Shell Shock II, set to be held October 19th in Orlando, Florida, has seen its headliner Evergreen Terrace as well as other bands depart from the bill after Rittenhouse was announced to take part in the festivities.

Evergreeen Terrace announced the news that they would no longer be a headliner for the event in a statement posted to their Facebook account. The statement shared that it does not "align with an event promoting murderers such as Kyle Rittenhouse."

"Evergreen Terrace has always supported and continues to support philanthropic events for veterans, PTSD awareness, child poverty, and many more, but we will not align with an event promoting a perceived murderer such as Kyle Rittenhouse capitalizing off of their pseudo celebrity," the statement said.

"Unfortunately we did not do our due diligence with this particular event. Even after they offered to pull Kyle from the event, we discovered several associated entities that we simply do not agree with. As advocates for free speech we are respectfully canceling the Shell Shock festival. We will be personally contributing to a veterans charity and urge you to do the same. The promoters have been nothing less than understanding," the group concluded.

Evergreen Terrace. 101,669 likes · 3,702 talking about this. Booking / Management - David Dickens David@AudioPariah.com Merch. Www.merchyeah.com/evergreenterrace

The bands Southpaw, Let Me Bleed, and American Hollow all announced their departures as well.

"We knew going into this, that the festival was veteran based, which we support. But knew nothing of a particular individual being a main focus of support for the show until after accepting it. Due to events that have taken place and drama surrounding this particular individual, we made the decision to respectfully step down," Southpaw said in a statement via Consequence.

One of the organizers of the festival, The Antihero Podcast, also released a statement obtained by Consequence where they blamed the "liberal mob" for the events that occurred.

"We have been silent. But we are prepping. The liberal mob attempted to destroy Shell Shock. But we will not allow it. This is now about more than a concert. This is a war of ideology," they said.

Evergreen Terrace has now been replaced with a Slipknot cover band as the new headliner of the festival.

In response, Evergreen Terrace announced that they would be doing their own festival with all of the other bands that dropped out.

"Orlando. We will be seeing you soon. We are currently organizing a show with the bands that dropped off of the Shell Shock fest after being blindsided. All of Evergreen's proceeds will go to an associated veterans organization. Updates soon. We play shows, not rallies," they said via Facebook.

Orlando. We will be seeing you soon. We are currently organizing a show with the bands that dropped off of the Shell Shock fest after being blindsided. All of Evergreen’s proceeds will go to an...

Shell Shock has not responded to the latest move by Evergreen Terrace.