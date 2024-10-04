Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's 'Disgusting' X-Rated Halloween Decorations Cause Outrage

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are ringing in October by showing off their new eyebrow-raising decorations for Halloween to her millions of followers. However, some deemed the decorations a bit too salacious.

Taking to her Instagram, Kardashian showed off the snaps of her decorations. The carousel of photos included an insane amount of pumpkins, fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as some food they were going to eat. But it was the picture of her skeleton decorations that caused a stir online.

In the picture, the skeletons can be seen in a suggestive position. One of the skeletons is straddling the other as they go in for a kiss. The skeleton on top of the other is wearing a veil.

"Hello October," Kardashian captioned the post.

While she did not say much in the caption, the comments section of the post was flooded with reactions to the skeleton picture.

"As a mother of four kids I find it disgusting you would do that to those inflatables," one person commented.

"The skeletons are a little tacky," quipped another person.

"Do you even care about your minor children seeing your disgusting skeleton display? Too many diddy parties and now you think this is normal," added someone else.

"That Skeleton position? Really?" questioned a different Instagram user.

"Right, I bet her children are so proud," shared someone else.

This is not the first time that Kardashian and Barker have been under fire for their display of PDA. In February, a controversial video of the couple emerged where Kardashian and Barker kissed beside Kardashian's daughter, Penelope.

In a May 2022 episode of The Kardashians, the couple's children were not pleased with their PDA. Kardashian and Barker were hanging out when Barker gave Kardashian a kiss.

"Mom, stop kissing!" Penelope begged in the background.

"Can you guys not kiss in French again? Could you guys please not French kiss again?" Reign asked the couple later on in the episode.

Kardashian and Barker got together and engaged in less than a year in 2021. They wed in 2022 and welcomed a son, Rocky, in 2023.