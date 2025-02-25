Bhad Bhabie's New 'Ms. Whitman' Diss Track Aims at Alabama With Kanye West and Travis Barker Twists

Danielle Bregoli — who goes by Bhad Bhabie — has stirred the pot again, releasing a diss track, "Ms. Whitman," aiming at Bhad Bhabie's nemesis, Alabama Barker.

Topped with explicit lyrics and allegations against Barker, the track samples Kanye West's 2004 hit "Carnival," escalating their public feud.

BHAD BHABIE RESPONDS TO ALABAMA BARKER WITH REAL BARS. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/5qvLTKp1Yw — The Female Rap Room (@girlsinrap) February 25, 2025

The conflict between the female rappers could be traced back to December 2024, when Bhad Bhabie alleged that Barker tried to steal her boyfriend (and the father of Bhad Bhabie's baby), Le Vaughn.

This allegation set off a series of social media tit-for-tats and musical responses, culminating in "Ms. Whitman."

In the song, Bhad Bhabie makes some pretty outrageous allegations about Barker's personal life, keeping the two artists' beef brewing.

BHAD BHABIE JUST TOOK IT TO HELL WITH ALABAMA☠️ pic.twitter.com/86wrodLSQX — I' m here for the fun (@cbfwari) February 25, 2025

In the newly released music video for "Ms. Whitman," the feud is further complicated by introducing a drummer who looks a lot like Alabama's dad, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. This intended part-filling seems to be an intentional shot savagely aimed at Alabama, proving the diss to be personal.

Social Media Users React to Bhad Bhabie's New Diss Track

Fans online had mixed reactions regarding the rap battle. However, many have expressed their love for Bhad Bhabie's lyrics and flow.

"This is real bars," tweeted one fan, while another said, "Damn, she was going bar for the bar! So, momma, deliver consistently now.

Despite this, a lot of feedback has not been appropriate. Challenging her delivery, one critic said, "Could not hear a damn thing she said."

The diss track chatter is getting pretty intense, and people are waiting for Alabama Barker to clap back. Others guess she will respond with her diss track.

Alabama Barker has not yet publicly reacted to the release of "Ms. Whitman." But before the diss track even dropped, Bhad Bhabie showed off a new look, with platinum blonde hair and excessive eye makeup similar to Barker's style.

In what seems like a subtle response, Alabama took to her Instagram Story to say, as J-14 quoted, "Imitation is the best form of flattery; some people are working overtime while I'm just keeping it moving. It's done. Thanks for all the love, though."

The ongoing beef has attracted public interest to the extent that both artists' fan bases are tracking the situation as it progresses.

Now, Ms. Whitman's writing has renewed interest in this story," and fans are impatient to see how each side responds to recent events.

"Ms. Whitman" is now available to stream and watch on multiple platforms.