Kourtney Kardashian Shares Family Moment With Travis Barker Amid Sister Kim's 'Santa Baby' Controversy

Kourtney Kardashian and her family reunited as one for the most festive time of the year.

On Dec. 30 the reality television star shared several candid pictures from her Christmas celebration. The first picture of the family sees Kardashian post alongside her husband, Travis Barker, and son, Mason. There is also a glimpse of the couple's son, Rocky. However, they keep his face hidden with a heart emoji over it.

They are joined by Barker's son, Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana. Kardashian's younger son, Reign, and daughter, Penelope, are also present. In a separate picture, Barker can be seen posing with Rocky on his own, but once again, his face is turned.

"'Twas the night before Christmas," the pictures were captioned.

There are other members of the Kardashian family that are included in the carousel. Kardashian's mother, Kris Jenner, makes an appearance alongside her longtime love, Corey Gamble. Kendall Jenner also makes an appearance in some of the shots.

Notably, sister Kim Kardashian also showed up for what appeared to be the family party. The pictures featuring her come after the backlash that she and Barker have gotten for Kim's cover of "Santa Baby," released before Christmas.

Barker produced the song and the video sees Kardashian channel pixilated visuals as she wears a blue shirt with pink leg warmers. The video even included an appearance from Home Alone actor, Macaulay Culkin.

People were quick to comment on the video, with some calling it "evil."

"I rebuke any evil entities from this video," one comment on YouTube said.

"'Wicked', 'unsettling' and 'demonic' doesn't even scratch the surface," another added.

"Wtf did I just watch my spirit feels so unsettled," someone else shared.

"This genuinely feels like one of those tapes you'd find as evidence in a murder case," read another comment.

While it is unclear what kind of visual Kardashian may have been going for, according to fans, it missed the mark.