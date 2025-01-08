Alabama Barker and More Stars Flee Their Homes Amid Raging Los Angeles Wildfires

Travis Barker's children are amid the affected due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

While they are safe and sound, Travis' daughter, Alabama Barker, shared the news that she was forced to leave her home amid the ongoing issues.

"Just evacuated from my home due to wild fires in Los Angeles, please be safe!! They are saying the fires are spreading football field amounts in seconds," she posted to her Instagram stories.

Her brother, Landon, was also forced to flee and shared his own statement about the account to his social media as well.

"Just evacuated praying for everyone the fires have [affected]," he said alongside a picture of his face.

The fires in California have gotten so bad that the governor, Gavin Newsom, has declared a state of emergency.

"This is a highly dangerous windstorm that's creating extreme fire risk – and we're not out of the woods. We're already seeing the destructive impacts with this fire in Pacific Palisades that grew rapidly in a matter of minutes," he said in a statement via CBS.

"Our deepest thanks go to our expert firefighters and first responders who jumped quickly into fighting this dangerous fire. If you're in Southern California, please pay attention to weather reports and follow any guidance from emergency officials," Newsom shared.

So far, more than 5,000 acres have burned, according to the LA Times and more than 1,000 structures have been destroyed in the process. Two people have died in the fires.

Many celebrities have been forced to flee their homes as the fires continue to spread. Reality TV star Heidi Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, lost their home in the fire. Schitt's Creek actor Eugene Levy also was forced to flee from the blaze, telling the LA Times that "The smoke looked pretty black and intense."

Actor James Woods detailed his account with the blaze on his official X account.

"We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD," he said alongside a clip of the blaze.

