Taylor Swift's Game Absence Explained: Eras Tour Rehearsals and Security Concerns, Not Romance Woes

Why hasn't Taylor Swift attended the past two games of her boyfriend Travis Kelce?

According to sources quoted by Page Six, Swift's recent absence is due to her busy schedule and increased security measures, rather than any relationship issues.

The singer is reportedly preparing for her upcoming "Eras Tour," scheduled to begin in Miami on October 18.

Sources indicate that Swift faces challenges when attending games outside the Chiefs' home stadium, Arrowhead Stadium.

"If she is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns," an unnamed insider told the outlet.

"She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

"They are both tough people," the source added.

Swift canceled her performances in Vienna, Austria, back in August after authorities uncovered a potential ISIS terror plot linked to her, heightening her worries about personal security.

Meanwhile, newly emerged remarks from Kelce reveal his true sentiments regarding his girlfriend choosing to miss his recent football matches.

During the promotion of his reality show, "Catching Kelce," back in 2016, the tight end opened up about the type of relationship he hoped for while balancing his demanding career.

He candidly expressed that when it comes to his matches, Kelce doesn't require his significant other to attend each one.

In an interview with WhoSay, Kelce shared his perspective on dating a professional athlete, explaining that attending every game may not be necessary for partners in such relationships.

"If you're dating a professional athlete, I do not believe, at least for me, that you have to go to all of the games."

Acknowledging the demanding nature of being an NFL player, Kelce added, "I mean, there's eight home games, eight away games, plus playoffs. I don't even expect my parents and friends to make every single game."

