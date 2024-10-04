Taylor Swift Inspires Famous New Orleans Skeleton House's Insane 'scEras Tour' Halloween Display

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour may be coming to an end soon, but that has not stopped its impact from being felt all across the globe.

Case in point, a famous New Orleans house has used the tour as inspiration for its Halloween decorations.

According to ABC7, Louellen Berger, owner of The Skeleton House NOLA used Swift's Eras Tour to transform their house into "Terror Swift: The scEras Tour." The look is complete with a variety of skeletons, ghosts and goblins, but each one is decorated differently to match a different Swift Era.

"13 different Taylors, and a football player that you might recognize," Berger told WGNO.

She went on to share that the display was put together with the help of her 11 grandchildren.

"We put all of our minds together and came up with all the ideas. My younger grandkids even did all the friendship bracelets, so it was a family affair," Berger revealed.

She explained how her early career had helped her to create the spooky new attraction.

"My earlier career was in fashion, so I really like doing this. A lot of the outfits are former outfits of our children or grandchildren, and several of them are even gymnastics outfits," Berger said.

She made each of the skeletons special and took her time with the details of each one of them.

"I hope you notice the eyelashes and piercing blue eyes. The hair styles are different on each one. I wanted her fingernails to match the color scheme of her dresses. It really took one full day per skeleton, because I really wanted to honor her. She's an icon," Berger added.

While she doubts Swift will stop by when the singer makes her return to New Orleans on October 25, but said she would be "speechless" if she did.

"I doubt she will come by, but I think I'd faint and be speechless if she did. I'm sure she won't come by, but if her fans do, I'll be fine with that," Berger concluded.

Swift's Eras Tour is her sixth trek and began in March of last year. In total, in consists of 149 shows played across five continents. The tour has gone on to become the highest-grossing tour of all time.

Entertainment Weekly announced that the trek had earned over $1 billion in 4.35 million tickets sold through 60 shows. That does not include the money made from her Eras Tour film which grossed $250 million.

The Eras Tour runs over 3.5 hours and celebrates Swift's many musical eras from her country days, Fearless and Speak Now, to her pop days, 1989 and Reputation, and beyond. The tour officially wraps in December when Swift plays her final shows in Canada.