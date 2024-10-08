Jana Kramer Deletes Dancing Video of 8-Year-Old Daughter After Receiving Comments From 'Sickos'

Jana Kramer is so protective of her kids that she took down a recent video of her 8-year-old daughter, Jolie, from her Instagram after receiving alarming comments under it.

On Monday, the 40-year-old singer actress detailed in a lengthy statement shared via Instagram Stories why she ultimately decided to remove a video featuring her eldest child, dancing around at their home, and recreate it with Jolie wearing a different outfit.

"Jolie asked to see [the] original this morning and I told her I took it down after some convos. She was sad, I explained why, and I said we can redo.. and she said yay!" Kramer wrote in her IG Story.

She continued, "If I'm being honest, I didn't even see the issue at first with the original... I forgot how sick this world is and how sexualized kids are. Jolie came down the stairs that morning in her sports bra and said 'alright momma I'm ready to workout" (she likes to hang in gym / do kid yoga while I workout sometimes)."

According to the "One Tree Hill" alum, she decided to have a fun dance with Jolie and her other kids — Jace, 5, and Roman, 10 months — for the original video. She did not see anything wrong with what her daughter was wearing since they were at home and not in a public setting.

"But after some convos and a few chats with followers over dm I made decision to take down. I love to share my family over insta... and understand some of the risks but I do believe there is a balance in it all no matter how messed up this world can be at times," she further explained her move to remove the video.

Kramer concluded her statement by saying, "Again I had no clue just how far these sickos go. Sad honestly that's where this world is at."

In the redo of the deleted clip, Jana and her three children could be seen dancing in their living room as Jolie sports a black shirt and black and white shorts. In the caption, the country singer acknowledged that it was "take two" for them.

Fans flooded Kramer's new post with positive comments after learning about how she handled the issue. Many also lauded her gesture as it showed how protective she is of her children.

"Even cuter second time around!! Roman stealing the show once again!! Lol!! You all are awesome," one wrote, while another commented, "Props to you for taking everyone's advice and protecting sweet Jolie. This is adorable and so glad you redid it."

Someone else stated, "Love that you are always trying to be your best and posted a new one! Not that you 'have' to, I just admire your willingness to learn, inspiring! Protecting your babies!"

Kramer shares Jolie and Jace with ex Mike Caussin. Meanwhile, she welcomed Roman with her husband Allan Russell.