Chappell Roan Slams Theater Teacher Who Kicked Her Out of Club at ACL Music Festival

Chappell Roan is not one to forget! She proved this over the weekend when she slammed a former theater teacher, who kicked her out years ago during one of her performances at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter has been making headlines this week after gracing the stage of the annual festival in Zilker Park in Austin, Texas, on Sunday. But apart from her electrifying performances and the number of people who showed up to watch her, the "Good Luck, Babe" hitmaker is also making a buzz for her shocking gesture at the event.

While Roan was introducing her song "My Kink Is Karma," she grabbed the opportunity to cuss out one of her former teachers.

"I usually dedicate this song to me ex but I dedicate this song to my f****** theater teacher who kicked me out, b****! I'm here!" she said in a fan-recorded video clip obtained by TMZ.

Fans weighed in on Chappell's surprising gesture on X, formerly Twitter., after seeing the clip.

"Chappell Roan's teacher who kicked her out of theater club is never going to know peace ever again... and rightfully so," one wrote.

"As someone who got bullied by his high school theater teacher, Chappell Roan calling out her theater teacher at ACL was healing for the soul," another added.

Someone else quipped, "Today I found out that Chappell Roan was a theater kid but her theater teacher kicked her out f*** that teacher she belongs on broadway that girl can sing."

Ever since her music blew up, Chappell hasn't shied away from expressing what she thinks and how she feels, even if she's getting backlash because of her sentiments.

She recently bowed out of the All Things Go festival to prioritize her health. Prior to this, she received criticism for doubling down on her decision not to endorse any political candidates for the 2024 election.

Roan also received backlash after she called out her fans and urged them to leave her alone when she's in public.