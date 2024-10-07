Taylor Swift Debunks Travis Kelce Split Rumors as She Arrives for Chiefs vs. Saints Game

Taylor Swift proved her relationship naysayers wrong as she was spotted at her boyfriend Travis Kelce's football game on Monday.

Speculation recently arose that Swift and Kelce broke up or are going through a rough patch after the pop superstar missed the Kansas City Chiefs' past two games.

However, Swift debunked these split rumors when she showed up to support Kelce and the Chiefs at their Monday Night Football game in Kansas City against the New Orleans Saints.

For the outing, Swift stunned in a matching red and brown plaid corset and kilt by Vivienne Westwood.

She paired the outfit with a purse from the same designer, knee-high black platform boots, gold jewelry, and of course, her signature red lip.

As seen in videos shared via X (formerly Twitter), the singer was accompanied by her dad, Scott Swift, and her security tam as she entered Arrowhead Stadium before kickoff.

Kelce arrived at the stadium hours earlier, and a video shared by the Chiefs showed him sporting a black button-down, white shorts, and black sunglasses.

Monday's Chiefs game was the first matchup Swift has attended since Week 2 when the Chiefs took on the Bengals.

Swift skipped her beau's away games against the Atlanta Falcons at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and then the Los Angeles Chargers at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium despite still being on a break from her "Eras Tour."

Her absence raised eyebrows, considering Swift was a fixture at Chiefs games last year when she wasn't touring.

However, an insider told Page Six that Swift's move was due to security concerns and preparations for her next concerts rather than any supposed relationship problem.

The anonymous source said that the singer was back to rehearsing her "Eras Tour" set ahead of her next concert, which takes place in Miami on Oct. 18.

Swift was reportedly also concerned about security arrangements for games not played at the Chiefs' own stadium.

"If she is going to a place that isn't Arrowhead, there are security concerns," the insider said.

They added, "She has worked with Arrowhead so many times, they feel at ease and comfortable. Going to all kinds of different stadiums, you need to send a team in advance."

An unnamed source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight backed this up, telling the outlet that the couple is still going strong and that they are simply busy with their respective careers.

