Photo of Diddy in Bed With Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah at His Party Resurfaces Online Amid Rapper's Legal Battle

A photo of Diddy lying in bed with Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, and others is making rounds online amid his legal battle.

On Thursday, My Mixtapes shared a throwback photo on X, formerly Twitter, of one of Diddy's — real name Sean Combs — parties from more than two decades ago. The snap shows a younger Combs lying in bed while donning a red long-sleeved polo shirt and white pants.

To the disgraced record producer's left is his then-girlfriend, Jennifer Lopez, rocking a light blue outfit, while to his right is the late singer-actress Aaliyah sporting an all-white ensemble. Two other people are lying in bed with the trio as all of them pose for the camera.

"Picture of Diddy, Jennifer Lopez & Aaliyah at one of his parties going viral," the news outlet wrote in the snap's caption, which quickly went viral and has now been viewed almost 14 million times. The post also generated over 114k likes, 11k reposts, and more than 2.7k comments.

Picture of Diddy, Jennifer Lopez & Aaliyah at one of his parties going viral 👀 pic.twitter.com/fALvBObBcj — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) September 19, 2024

Many social media users reacted to the photo, with one commenting, "Diddy has had a life of privilege and he's hurt too many people because of it. Lock him up." Another added, "It looks like Diddy and Jeffrey Epstein had essentially the same business model. Or am I missing something?"

"Aaliyah doesn't even look happy in the picture, God rest her soul," someone else wrote, while another user stated, "Has anyone ever considered the fact that JLO is traumatized from Diddy, which is why she can't stay married."

One user with the handle @SLEEZEEROMAN pointed out in the comments that Beyoncé's husband Jay-Z was also present that night. To which a different person responded and shared a wider shot of the viral image showing Diddy posing for the camera with at least 21 other people, including Jay-Z, in a big white bed in his backyard.

HOLD ON! Wasn’t it exposed that diddy had a big white bed in his backyard… waiiitttttttt cause this white bed is also in his backyard. pic.twitter.com/A6YdC2p43n — Sleeze_ZOLANSKI (@Sailor_SLEEZE) September 20, 2024

The gathering was for Diddy's Fourth of July party on July 2, 2000, in East Hampton, New York, according to People. Other notable names who attended were model Natane Adcock and record executive Damon Dash.

The photos emerged on social media days after Diddy was arrested in New York City following a grand jury indictment. The hip-hop mogul faces several lawsuits accusing him of rape, sexual assault, sex trafficking, and many other disturbing allegations.

Combs has maintained innocence and denied all allegations filed against him.

