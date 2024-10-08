Sabrina Carpenter Seemingly Removes Backing Track After Lip-Sync Allegations

Sabrina Carpenter is letting her voice take center stage while on her Short n' Sweet Tour.

The "Taste" songstress performed her song "Please Please Please" at a recent stop on the tour and many on TikTok were quick to point out that she had done away with the backing track of the song.

"She removed the backing track. You welcome everyone," the text over the video of Carpenter singing states.

Others in the comments section of the post shared that Carpenter should have kept the backing track despite the backlash she got.

"There's nothing wrong with back track tho 😭 y'all just don't know anything about audio I fear," one person said.

"The back track is so she can harmonize with herself.. I personally like it. Y'all are too much lol," added someone else.

"This is so sad cause usually artists use backtrack to support when they need to breathe or rest a bit,, if they sound tired or breathy people hate, if they use support they judge it too," chimed in another.

Earlier this month, Carpenter clapped back at critics who claimed that she was lip-syncing at her shows, where they specifically pointed out her song "Please Please Please" as an example of Carpenter doing so.

"Hate to say it 30% lip singing [sic] 30% backing track 40% singing," the person posted with the video.

However, Carpenter saw the footage and clapped back at the person.

"I sing live at every show 100%. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?" she replied.

"I would and tell them to lower the backtrack voice as its way too high," the original poster then retorted.

Carpenter has not officially confirmed what made her do away with the backing track for "Please Please Please."

The Short n' Sweet Tour began last month and is set to run into 2025 where she will conclude the trek in March when she makes her tour stop in Milan, Italy.

It comes on the heels of her highly successful album, Short n' Sweet, which has spawned 3 top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. "Taste" debuted and peaked at No. 2, "Please Please Please" peaked at No. 1 and "Espresso" has reached a peak of No. 3 so far. Short n' Sweet has gone on to be certified Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for the sales equivalence of 1,000,000 units in the United States as well.