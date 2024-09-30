How Sabrina Carpenter's 'Feather' May Have Led to Eric Adams' Indictment

Sabrina Carpenter admitted she may have played a role in the sitting New York City mayor's current scandal.

In a clip posted to X from Carpenter's headlining show at Madison Square Garden on September 29, the "Taste" singer took a minute to respond to respond to the news that Mayor Eric Adams had pleaded not guilty to five felony charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery.

"What now?" she asked the crowd before launching into, "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?"

Carpenter is referencing her music video for her song "Feather," which appeared on her 2022 Emails I Can't Send album.

She made headlines around Halloween last year when filming the music video for the song inside Brooklyn's Our Lady of Mount Carmel-Annunciation Parish Church in Williamsburg led to the demotion of Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello, according to the New York Times.

The leader was demoted after it was discovered that he approved the clip of Carpenter wearing a skimpy outfit and moving on the altar after it gained traction on social media. The clip also saw Carpenter next to a bedazzled coffin.

After the video made its way to the public, Bishop Robert J. Brennan told the Catholic News Agency he is "appalled at what was filmed at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Brooklyn."

"The parish did not follow diocesan policy regarding the filming on Church property, which includes a review of the scenes and script," he added.

Billboard reports that Carpenter's name resurfaced earlier this month when investigators were also in the midst of an investigation into the relationship between Gigantiello and Adams' former chief of staff, Frank Carone.

The outlet reports that that the church was subpoenaed in regard to financial and business ties between Carone and Gigantiello in an investigation tied to the "Feather" music video.

"It would be inappropriate to comment further on that review, which is still ongoing. The Diocese is fully committed to cooperating with law enforcement in all investigations, including conduct at individual parishes or involving any priest," officials for the diocese said via Billboard.

Adams will be the first Mayor of New York City to face criminal charges while in office.

"I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers that I would be a target — and a target I became. If I am charged, I am innocent and I will fight this with every ounce of my strength and spirit," Adams said via Variety.

Officials have accused Adams of taking more than $100,000 in illegal gifts in exchange for allegedly helping out the government of Turkey.