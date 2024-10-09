JoJo Siwa Cried for Two Hours on Her 21st Birthday for This Reason

JoJo Siwa's 21st birthday did not start off exactly as planned.

The celebration took place at Disney World and started off worse than what people know. Siwa spent the first few hours of her birthday crying.

Speaking to People, she shared the reason as to why she spent her day in a somber state.

"No one knows this, I cried for the first two hours of that day. And I could have let those first two hours ruin the whole day, but then I'm lucky, my best friend Tyler [Cameron] called me," she said.

"He was like, 'Come on over, we got bagels in the room for you! Bagels for the birthday girl.' And I was like, 'Ah Ty, you have no idea. You just saved me today," Siwa continued.

The actress and the singer explained that someone close to her soured the day.

"Everybody saw it be a really fun day online, but it was actually ruined by somebody who was very close to me and who was with me on that day. But I took a breath and I realized that she was going to be with me all day, but there was other people there as well, and so I made the choice to not let the person ruin the day and let the other people that were there have the best day," Siwa revealed.

Last month the "Boomerang" songstress made headlines when she took a more adult approach to a photoshoot she did with LadyGunn magazine. In the pics snapped for the magazine, Siwa rocked a bulge that seemed to resemble the male appendage as well as a male chest plate.

The photoshoot was a shock to many considering Siwa's previously kid-friendly image. She signed with Nickelodeon in 2017 and appeared in the film Blurt! as well as other specials such as Nickelodeon's Not-So-Valentine Special and Nickelodeon's Ultimate Halloween Haunted House. She also made an appearance in an episode of SpongeBob SquarePants.