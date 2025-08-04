Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Ex Backs His Bail Request Despite Past Abuse Claims

Sean "Diddy" Combs' former girlfriend, Virginia "Gina" Huynh, has surprisingly backed his request for bail ahead of his sentencing in October.

This comes even though Huynh, identified as "Victim-3" in court documents, previously accused Combs of abuse during their relationship.

Court papers filed by Combs' legal team included a letter from Huynh addressed to Judge Arun Subramanian.

According to PageSix, in the letter, Huynh stated, "To my knowledge, [Combs] has not been violent for many years, and he has been committed to being a father first." She added, "I do not view Mr. Combs as a danger to me or to the community."

Huynh acknowledged that their relationship "was not always perfect," but said Combs "was willing to acknowledge his mistakes and make better decisions in the future."

She also said, "By the time our relationship ended, he embodied an energy of love, patience and gentleness that was markedly different from his past behavior."

The rapper's defense argues that Combs has been "cooperative, respectful and compliant" throughout the case.

Huynh added that Combs has "substantial ties to his family and community, including children who depend on him for emotional and financial support."

Diddy’s ex, Gina Huynh, steps up in court, urging a judge to grant him bail. She says he’s a changed man. Full story: https://t.co/RFeQH6eAUq pic.twitter.com/wVZmCssX7W — Complex (@Complex) August 4, 2025

Diddy's Ex Defends Bail Despite Past Abuse Allegations

Combs, 55, was convicted last month on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution but was acquitted of more serious charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. He faces up to 20 years in prison.

He was denied bail after the verdict due to concerns about his past violence and disregard for the law.

Though Huynh supported bail, she never testified during Combs' federal trial. However, his former assistant George Kaplan testified that he once saw Combs angrily throw apples at Huynh while she tried to protect herself, RNZ said.

Huynh also spoke publicly in 2019, describing an incident where Combs allegedly "stomped on [her] stomach really hard" and she struggled to breathe.

Despite these past abuse claims, Huynh's letter urges the judge to consider Combs' recent behavior and his commitment to his family.

"I want to assure the Court that if released, I believe Mr. Combs will adhere to all conditions imposed and will not jeopardize his freedom or the well-being of his family," she wrote.

Meanwhile, other witnesses like Cassie Ventura, Combs' ex and key prosecution witness, have asked the court to keep him jailed, citing fears for their safety.

Ventura provided evidence of past violence by Combs, including video footage of an assault.

Combs' defense has asked for bail on a $50 million bond and is also seeking a new trial or acquittal, claiming the prosecution was unfair. His sentencing is scheduled for October 3.