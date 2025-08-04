Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau Share 'Attraction' and 'A Lot in Common' Amid Romance Buzz: Report

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have reportedly formed a growing bond after meeting earlier this year, with multiple sources saying the two are spending more time together.

The rumored new couple apparently felt an "instant connection" during their first meeting. A source close to the situation stated that both are "interested in each other," but noted that it's too early to know what will happen.

"They have a lot in common," according to a source who spoke to PEOPLE.

They cited their shared idealism and belief in making the world better, explaining, "Both are idealists and still live in a world where they think they can make improvements, although it has gotten more difficult."

Their busy schedules and recent experiences as single parents could complicate any developing relationship.

Despite the complications, those close to Perry and Trudeau say the setup might actually work. "They each have an ex, so duties are split in half," the insider explained. "Long-distance relationships, while still hard, are possible for these two."

The way Justin Trudeau looks at Katy Perry during her show!!! Oh he is in love!!! pic.twitter.com/pLUpk4uqj1 — Garett (@KatycatGarett) July 31, 2025

Trudeau is adjusting to life after politics following his separation from his wife, Sophie Grégoire, in 2023. They have three kids, Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Meanwhile, Perry confirmed her breakup with Orlando Bloom whom she shares 4-year-old daughter, Daisy.

They were first seen dining together at Lo Violon in Montreal earlier this week, prompting initial speculation. A few days later, Trudeau was spotted front and center at Perry's "Lifetimes" concert at the Bell Centre, cheering her on.

A source familiar with Trudeau's time in office told The Sun that Perry had caught his attention. "Justin has been single for a while and has enjoyed getting to know her," the source said. "She's the kind of woman that really caught his attention."

TMZ releases photo of Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau having a drink on terrace. pic.twitter.com/GZTYgLDBKj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 29, 2025

John Mayer Watching From the Sidelines

Meanwhile, sources say Perry's former flame John Mayer may also be keeping a close eye on her.

Mayer, 47, who dated Perry on and off from 2012 to 2015, reportedly reached out after hearing about her breakup with Bloom.

"He's currently playing the role of supportive friend, but ultimately, he wants to be with her again," a source told Radar Online. "If she's open to reconnecting, he'd be over the moon."