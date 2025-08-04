Diddy Struggles Behind Bars: Attorney Says Rapper Is Reflective As He Write Essays and 'Misses His Kids'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is dealing with the reality of prison life as he waits for his sentencing. He is spending his time in isolation, reflecting on his life and missing his children, according to his attorney.

The 55-year-old has been held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since his arrest on September 16, 2024. He was convicted on prostitution charges in July.

His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, spoke to Variety and described Combs' current state as reflective and solitary. "I think he spends a lot of time thinking," Agnifilo said. "So many people say, 'The worst thing I could do is spend too much time with myself.' That's what jail is."

Agnifilo said that when Combs' legal team was building his defense, the rap mogul worked around the clock. "He was at the center of it," the attorney noted. "We worked on his case for 20 hours a day every day."

Since the trial ended, Combs has focused on personal growth. He's enrolled in a self-help course known as STOP, which targets sexual assault and domestic violence prevention.

"He's been doing a lot of writing," Agnifilo said. "He writes essays, some of which I think are beautiful and poignant and thoughtful. He's trying to pass the time productively."

Diddy's Support for Fellow Inmates

With limited programming at the facility, Combs has reportedly taken steps to support other inmates by initiating informal programs. Agnifilo said the rapper is trying to give structure to an otherwise unstructured environment.

Despite this effort, prison has clearly taken a toll. During a December hearing, courtroom observers described the Bad Boy Records founder as thinner and more visibly aged, noting his hair had grayed significantly.

A source close to Combs downplayed concerns, telling Page Six that the music executive remains "fit, healthy and fully focused on his defense." He has reportedly been working out regularly and remains in touch with family.

Agnifilo acknowledged that the prison food has been especially tough for Combs, who spent July Fourth eating basic cafeteria fare like cereal and hot dogs.

But the hardest part, the attorney said, is the separation from his children. "He misses his kids. He's learned a lot," Agnifilo shared. "What he wants to do when he gets out is to start small. He wants to spend time with his children and get reacquainted with his own life."

There may be a path back to freedom sooner than expected. Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a pardon for Combs, although no formal announcement has been made.

Q: Sean Diddy Combs. Would you consider pardoning him?



Trump: Well, he was essentially, I guess, sort of half innocent. Probably, you know I was friendly with him, I got along with him very well…



Defend this, MAGA. I’ll wait.pic.twitter.com/J907BkYiFZ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 2, 2025

Feds Push Back on Diddy's Bid for Release

While Combs continues to write essays and participate in self-help programs behind bars, federal prosecutors are pushing hard to keep him there.

In a recent court filing submitted late July 31, US Attorney Jay Clayton argued Combs remains a threat to the community and should not be granted post-conviction bail. "The defendant's temper and violence were unpredictable," Clayton wrote. "It is 'impossible' for the defendant, having repeatedly conceded his propensity for violence at trial, 'to demonstrate by clear and convincing evidence that he poses no danger to any other person or the community.'"

Combs was convicted on July 2 of two felony counts for transporting individuals across state lines for illegal sexual activity under the Mann Act. His legal team has since requested his release on a $50 million bond, along with a motion for either acquittal or a new trial. Prosecutors dismissed the request as both "late and lacking in merit."

For now, Combs remains incarcerated at MDC Brooklyn as he awaits his October 3 sentencing.