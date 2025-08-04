Jessie J Back in Hospital Following Breast Cancer Surgery Recovery Complication

Just six weeks after her breast cancer surgery, singer Jessie J is dealing with a setback in her healing journey.

The "Price Tag" hitmaker revealed on August 2 that she had to return to the hospital due to concerning symptoms.

According to ENews, Jessie J posted a photo on Instagram Stories showing an IV in her arm, explaining that six weeks after her surgery, she unexpectedly had to return to the same hospital ward where she first recovered. It wasn't something she had planned.

She explained that she experienced symptoms that suggested a blood clot on her lung, but thankfully, doctors confirmed it was not a clot.

Instead, Jessie was diagnosed with an infection, though doctors are still trying to determine the exact cause.

She also has a small amount of fluid on her lungs, which made it difficult for her to breathe. Despite this, Jessie chose to leave the hospital and continue her treatment at home.

"I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient," she said.

🩺Jessie J compartilhou nos stories que precisou retornar ao hospital, seis semanas após sua cirurgia de retirada do câncer de mama, por apresentar uma infecção e um pouco de líquido nos pulmões. pic.twitter.com/g2SJSXU4NE — Jessie J Magazine (@JessieJMagazine) August 3, 2025

Jessie J Struggles With Recovery While Raising Toddler

The 37-year-old singer has been open about the challenges she's faced since her diagnosis and surgery in June. Jessie admitted that the physical recovery has been slow and tough, but the mental struggle has been even harder.

"The recovery physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it's been the most challenging time for me," she wrote.

Jessie also opened up about how tough it's been to recover from surgery while caring for her toddler. She shared that not being able to be the mom she usually is has made this time especially challenging.

Jessie also shared how frustrating it has been to put her career plans on hold after all the hard work she's done. Despite the setback, she understands that sometimes life throws unexpected challenges.

Despite receiving an "all clear" on her cancer, Jessie reminded her followers that the surgery's aftereffects take time to heal, DailyMail said.

"Getting the all clear is incredible, but that result didn't speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically."

This recent health scare has reminded Jessie to slow down and be kinder to herself. "This isn't a speedy recovery. And it isn't meant to be," she wrote. "I love moving and working and being up and active but I can't be right now, and that's what it is."

Jessie thanked her close support circle for helping her through this slow healing process. "I am finding the strength in knowing that all can be adjusted to align with a slower pace and the support of my very small inner circle."