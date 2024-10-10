Simon Cowell Reveals Singing Voice in Rare Video: Social Media Users React, 'It's a No'

Simon Cowell has been a staple judge on singing and talent search competitions on the small screen for years, but it's only recently that he decided to finally show off his singing chops for fans to hear.

On Monday, the same day he officially turned 65, the famous TV personality took to Instagram to share a video of him singing "Happy Birthday" for himself in front of the camera.

After singing the brthday song, the original "American Idol" judge addressed the elephant in the room by saying, "And that's why I decided to never be a singer!"

In response to his video update, fans poked fun at his singing talent, or the lack thereof.

"Unfortunately, it's a No from me," wrote one social media user, while another commented, "Pitch off, no energy, 65 and still alive."

Someone else added, "We love you for your judging not singing anyway."

Many others also showered Cowell's post with birthday greetings and positive messages.

"I don't like your birthday, I LOVE your birthday, @simoncowell. Happy birthday to the most amazing man in the world. Hope you have a blast with your family. Looking forward to seeing you again next season at AGT," one fan wrote.

Another fan jokingly greeted him on his special day by writing, "Happy Birthday Simon. I would come to your singing concert. I hope you're good and enjoying life. Thank u for the amazing artists u give to the world."

Aside from explaining why he never sang before, Simon gave a heartwarming message for all his supporters in his video update.

"I'm now at an age that when you say how old you are, people clap, and that's depressing. However, I'm alive and healthy and happy and thank you everyone for your kind messages. Take care. Till next year, bye bye," he said.