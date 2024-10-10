Lil Durk Accused of Condoning $100K Bounty on FBG Duck in New Lawsuit

Lil Durk, his Only The Family record label, and the estate of his late protégé King Von have been sued by LaSheena Weekly, the mother of the late rapper FBG Duck, concerning her son's 2020 murder.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ show that the lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Cook County, Illinois, claims that Durk, Von, and their labels caused FBG Duck's death and profited from the violence in the gang feud that led to his death. Two people who were injured in the shooting that killed Duck are also plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

FBG Duck, whose real name was Carlton Weekly, was shot 16 times from a car while shopping in the Gold Coast neighborhood of Chicago in August 2020. The killing was worked in the ongoing feud between O Block and Tookaville and shocked the Chicago area.

According to a post in Music Xclusives, the legal complaint claims that King Von, who was only killed three months after Duck, had put a $100,000 reward in Duck's life.

It further accused Lil Durk of condoning and profiting from Von's violent actions, claiming he approved the bounty and helped promote a "reality rap" brand based on real-life gang conflicts.

The lawsuit further states that "Lil Durk planned, approved to commit unlawfully, and paid for a reward on FBG Duck's life."

Furthermore, it argues that the major record labels that signed Von allowed and profited from the violence. King Von's song "Took Her To The O," which references Duck, has since gone triple platinum, further tying the music industry to the tragedy.

Alamo Records, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group are affiliated with Interscope Records, and Empire Distribution are also defendants in the lawsuit.

The City of Chicago is also named as a defendant, with the lawsuit claiming that police and ambulance personnel provided inadequate care to Duck.

Representatives of Lil Durk and the record labels have not yet commented on the lawsuit.

In January 2024, six men were convicted of Duck's murder.