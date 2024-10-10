Dove Cameron Poses Topless in Racy New Selfie

Dove Cameron is baring it all on social media.

Taking to her Instagram account on October 10, the actress and singer shared a photo dump from her time spent in France. Among the many pictures that she shared was a racy snapshot of her posing topless in a mirror.

In the picture, Cameron's blonde hair is parted down the middle as it flows over her chest. In the picture, snapshots of her arm tattoos can also be seen.

"Bye Paris," she captioned the pictures with a white dove emoji.

The post has gone on to amass over 2 million likes and well over 1300 comments. Many people in the comments section praised Cameron and loved the pictures.

"I'M SPEECHLESS," wrote one person.

"Just divine," added someone else.

"My dream girl like literally," wrote one Instagram user.

"Actual MOTHER," chimed in another.

The shocking pictures come as surprise to some after Cameron rose to fame as a Disney Channel star. She gained fame for her role in the series Liv and Maddie for which she won a Daytime Emmy. Cameron also starred in the highly-successful Disney Channel movie Decedents.

Since her time on Disney Channel, Cameron has branched out into the world of music.

In 2023, she released her debut album Alchemical: Volume 1. The project was preceded by her biggest single to date called "Boyfriend." Not only was the song a critical success, but it was also commercially successful reaching the top 20 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and gaining a Platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America.