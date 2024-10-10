Theo Von Accidentally Mentions Miranda Lambert's Wedding Song With Ex-Husband Blake Shelton

Theo Von's interaction with Miranda Lambert suddenly turned awkward after an unexpected but hilarious mention of her wedding song!

On October 10, Whiskey Riff reported on the 537th episode of "This Past Weekend," a show hosted by TV personality Theo Von. The episode featured Grammy award-winning country musician Miranda Lambert on the set.

The two talked about the "Cryin', Lovin', Or Leavin' Show." While browsing songs from callers, the first one to pop up was the "God Gave Me You" rendition of Blake Shelton, Miranda's ex-husband.

In a surprising revelation, the song's version was also danced to by Blake and Miranda at their wedding, fueling the awkwardness.

For further context, they went through a divorce in 2015 and both singers have moved forward with their lives, with Miranda now with Brendan McLoughlin and Blake with Gwen Stefani.

As Theo was folding at the embarrassing mishap, Miranda couldn't hold back her laughter and joked how perfect it was since it was her wedding song that got picked!

"Perfect one to pick, by the way," Miranda said.

Theo insisted, "We did not pick that on purpose, I had no idea we would talk about that."

Miranda wholeheartedly chimed, "My first wedding song, guys. Let's play that!"