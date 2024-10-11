Lisa Marie Presley's Memoir Shares Harrowing Details of Abuse at 10 by Mom's Ex-Lover – The Accused Responds

In her posthumous memoir, Lisa Marie Presley shared shocking allegations that her mother, Priscilla Presley's ex-boyfriend, Michael Edwards, molested her when she was ten years old.

The newly published memoir, From Here to the Great Unknown, covers various aspects of Lisa Marie's life earlier this week and unveils many secrets about her personal and professional life and personal tragedies.

A series of the most controversial facts are associated with Edwards, a pipe salesman who was Priscilla's boyfriend from 1977 to 1984.

Daily Mail reported that in this book, Lisa Marie wrote about the night when Edwards allegedly sneaked into her bedroom and started touching her. She described how he said he would "teach [her] what was going to happen" as she grew older, making inappropriate comments about how men would touch her. She also stated that he kissed her before leaving the room.

"I think he gently kissed me and left that night," she said. In the morning, she described the incident to her mother, and, according to Lisa Marie, it led to a confrontation.

According to Lisa Marie, he expressed remorse, claiming it was a cultural misunderstanding.

However, according to Lisa Marie, he began touching and spanking her again. "Eventually it became that he would touch me and spank me, telling me not to look [at him].

"I assume he was jerking off. He wouldn't be mad at me - he did it very calmly, just sitting in a chair, whacking my a**. My butt would be black, blue, orange and green."

"I showed my mother the bruises," she wrote, and in response, Priscilla began asking what she had done to deserve them.

Meanwhile, the man now 80, denied the allegations and told Page Six that he is a dotting father to her. In his memoir, which was published in 1988, he expressed his untoward feelings for Lisa Marie as she started growing up. He also recalled moments that raised concerns during his relationship with Priscilla.

"I became aroused," he wrote. "A sick feeling crept slowly into the pit of my stomach. I was craving Lisa sexually," he added.

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 in January 2023. The memoir was completed with the help of her daughter Riley Keough. The book has since drawn attention for its candid revelations about the famous family.