Taylor Swift Lookalike Makes Nearly $20,000 Per Performance Impersonating the Superstar

A Taylor Swift impersonator is making bucks tributing the megastar.

Swift's lookalike Olivia Mojica revealed that she's making so much per show that she's been able to quit her day job and focus on performing as the lead singer of the Blank Space Tribute Band.

Speaking to TMZ's "Swift-Tea Podcast" Thursday, Mojica shared that the band earns up to $18,000 per appearance.

But she said she does not take home all the money as she splits it with her fellow band members.

As for her aspirations for the band, Mojica said their goal is to bring their act to other countries and tour "internationally."

Mojica told the podcast that she's confident she and her bandmates will get there eventually as long as they continue scoring gigs and building their fame and reputation.

When asked if she worries that Swift would not be happy about an impersonator tributing her, Mojica admitted that she is "afraid" of it happening.

According to the singer, their goal was not to take anything away from Swift.

"I don't want to get in trouble," she explained. "I want to always do the right thing, and I always want to never take from anyone. I'm not a taker."

Mojica said she and her bandmates always try to make their fans happy, even taking photos with the young children who attend their shows after the performances.

"I'm doing this to give a mutual benefit for me, for our band, and for the audiences," she added.

On its Instagram account, the Blank Space Tribute Band has gained more than 2,000 followers since its debut.

The account is filled with videos from their performances so far, featuring Mojica dressed in outfits similar to Swift's looks in her ongoing "Eras Tour."

Swift has not publicly commented on the tribute band as of this writing.

Originally published in Enstarz.