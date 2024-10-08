Taylor Swift Dominates 2024 MTV EMA Nominations as Full List Is Revealed

The 2024 MTV EMAs are just around the corner and the full list of nominees has been revealed.
Leading the list of nominees is none other than Taylor Swift with seven nominations. Her nominations include Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and biggest fans among other categories.
Behind Swift are Ariana Grande, Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish. Each of them scored five nominations. Chappell Roan and Tyla also become first time nominees at this year's ceremony.
The most nominated man at the show is Kendrick Lamar, who has four nominations thanks to his hit song "Not Like Us."
The show is set to be broadcast live on Sunday, November 10, from Co-op Live in Manchester, U.K. To watch it, go to MTV UK, Channel 5 and Pluto TV. Additionally, it will be available on demand on Paramount+ from November 12. Fans can vote for their favorites on the EMAs website from now until 00:00 CET on November 6.
Check out the full list of nominations below:
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – Texas Hold 'Em
Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – We Can't Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)
Charli XCX – 360
Eminem – Houdini
Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us
Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
BEST ARTIST
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Post Malone
RAYE
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST COLLABORATION
Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars – Die With A Smile
Lisa ft. Rosalía – New Woman
Peso Pluma, Anitta – Bellakeo
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – Fortnight
BEST NEW
Ayra Starr
Benson Boone
Chappell Roan
LE SSERAFIM
Teddy Swims
The Last Dinner Party
Tyla
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Camila Cabello
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
BEST AFROBEATS
Asake
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
Rema
Tems
Tyla
BEST ROCK
Bon Jovi
Coldplay
Green Day
Kings Of Leon
Lenny Kravitz
Liam Gallagher
The Killers
BEST LATIN
Anitta
Bad Bunny
KAROL G
Peso Pluma
Rauw Alejandro
Shakira
BEST K-POP
Jimin
Jung Kook
LE SSERAFIM
Lisa
NewJeans
Stray Kids
BEST ALTERNATIVE
Fontaines D.C.
Hozier
Imagine Dragons
Lana Del Rey
Twenty One Pilots
Yungblud
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Disclosure
DJ Snake
Fred Again..
Swedish House Mafia
BEST HIP-HOP
Central Cee
Eminem
Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST R&B
Kehlani
SZA
Tinashe
Tyla
Usher
Victoria Monét
BEST LIVE
Adele
Coldplay
Doja Cat
RAYE
Taylor Swift
Travis Scott
BEST PUSH
Ayra Starr
Chappell Roan
Coco Jones
Flyana Boss
Jessie Murph
Laufey
LE SSERAFIM
Mark Ambor
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
The Warning
Victoria Monét
BIGGEST FANS
Anitta
Ariana Grande
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX
Katy Perry
Lisa
Nicki Minaj
Sabrina Carpenter
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST UK & IRELAND ACT
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Dua Lipa
Hozier
RAYE
