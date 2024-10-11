T.I. to Retire From Performing, Says He Doesn't Want to 'Sweat for Entertainment Anymore'

T.I. is taking a step back from the spotlight.

The "Whatever You Like" rapper appeared on 96.1 The Beat's afternoon show Rari at 2 with hosts Ferrari Simmons and BT. During the interview, he shared that he would no longer be performing after his appearance at the station's annual Jingle Ball holiday concert in Atlanta on December 19.

"I appreciate y'all for offering me my last working gig because I do not need the money anymore and I will not be performing. I don't want to do it anymore. ... I don't want people to pay me to hop around and sweat for their entertainment anymore," T.I. told the hosts.

Ferrari went on to ask T.I. if he was going to "do" something for another upcoming show.

"Of course, I'm going to answer the phone to tell them that I will not be performing," he responded, asserting that his performing days are indeed coming to an end.

Despite his assertions, T.I. did say that he might be open to taking to the stage again in the future, but it will have to be on his terms.

T.I.'s claim that he does not need the money anymore comes after he and his wife Tameka "Tiny" Harris recently won a $71 million lawsuit against toymaker MGA. The couple allege that the toymaker stole the design of a line of "O.M.G." toy dolls from their real-life teen pop group OMG Girlz, according to Billboard.

The pop group has been disbanded for several years, but was originally created by Tiny and featured her daughter Zonnique "Star" Pullins.

This is not the first time that T.I. has insisted that he might be taking a step back from his music career. Last October he appeared on the We In Miami Podcast and shared that he is planning on releasing one final album. It will be a double album and currently has the title of Kill the King and Kiss the King.