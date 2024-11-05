Young Thug Shouts 'I'm Back' in Epic Reunion with T.I. During His Comeback Post-Prison Appearance

Young Thug has stepped out for the first time since since being released from prison.

On Nov. 4, Thug was spotted having a night out with fellow rapper T.I. in a video posted to the latter's social media account. The two of them were spotted in the studio alongside T.I.'s son Domani.

"I'm back. "I'm back, Jack. No cap in my rap. The right way!" Thug said in the clip.

T.I. then launched in with his own words on the situation.

"Ay man, no motherf---king cap in it. It's time. Now go tell that!" he shared.

Tip revealed in his caption that he'd temporarily be putting an end to his rap retirement to hop in the booth with Thug.

"Yeahhhhh YKWTFGO The Kings have Reconvened #KingJeffrey #KingSr. Guess I'm officially outta retirement For tonight #Welcomehome," he captioned he post.

Young Thug was released from jail on Oct. 31 after he reached a plea deal when Judge Paige Reese Whitaker handed down a sentence of 15 years probation, which allowed Thug to walk free the same day as the hearing.

Previously, the rapper was indicted in 2022 on charges related to leading the alleged street gang YSL to commit violent acts, including murder, armed robbery, drug dealing and carjacking. He had been serving his time in jail since his arrest that year. However, he has always maintained his innocence throughout his time behind bars. Two of his co-defendants have declined plea deals and are still facing trial.

After his release from prison, his girlfriend, Mariah the Scientist, reacted to the news telling the crowd at one of her concerts that she just wanted to the show to end so she could go and see him.

"There was people telling me I would never see him again... Let's just make it to the end so I can get on this jet," Mariah told the audience.

They have been dating since 2021.