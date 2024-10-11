Kelsea Ballerini Says Boyfriend Chase Stokes' Ex Madelyn Cline Is 'So Hot'

Kelsea Ballerini gushed on TikTok this week that Madelyn Cline is "so hot" as her "Outer Banks" character Sarah Cameron, despite Cline being the ex-girlfriend of Ballerini's current romantic partner, the actor Chase Stokes.

That's one way to show that the water is under the bridge. Because Ballerini's fandom for "Outer Banks," the Netflix teen drama that just returned for its fourth season, clearly outweighs any awkwardness the country-pop star may feel when praising her boyfriend's ex.

Be honest: would you be that comfortable calling your ex's current love interest "hot"?

Ballerini made the seemingly winking remark in the video she shared to TikTok on Thursday (Oct. 10), showing her followers her love for "Outer Banks" by using a popular TikTok filter that lets the user rate the characters on the show numerically, from 10 to 1.

When it first displays Charles Halford as Big John, the lead character John B's presumed dead father, Ballerini places him last on her ranking, concluding in the viewer's eye that "we don't like" the character of Big John on the show.

From there, however, Ballerini veers between giving her estimation of each "Outer Banks" character or the actor that plays them. When Cline's picture comes up, she underscores that she's fawning over both the actor and the character.

"So hot, so hot," Ballerini says of Cline, placing her at No. 3 on the list. "We stan Sarah Cameron and Madelyn Cline in this house."

But before going forward, Ballerini clarified she's not ranking the "Outer Banks" characters in any particular order — despite the TikTok filter's aim.

"First of all, the ranking system, it's not going to work for me on this at all," she explains. "It's not going to serve me here. It's just the first filter I found, and I wanted to post about the show. So, OK, peace and love."

Ballerini and Stokes have been dating for nearly two years. Before that, Ballerini and fellow country singer Morgan Evans were married for almost five years until they split in 2022. Cline and Stokes dated in 2020 and 2021, per Us Weekly; two years after their breakup, Cline briefly dated the comedian Pete Davidson.