Jennifer Lopez Accidentally Confirms She's Still at the $68M Bel-Air Mansion Ben Affleck Wants to Sell

Jennifer Lopez appears to still be living in the $68 million Bel-Air mansion she once shared with Ben Affleck, despite the couple's efforts to sell the sprawling estate for nearly a year.

The unexpected update came via Lopez's own Instagram Stories on Sunday, when she posted a cozy bathroom selfie.

Fans quickly identified the distinctive white moldings and pale beige wood floors as part of the luxurious Bel-Air home.

She stamped the photo with the word "SUNDAY," offering no direct comment — but the familiar backdrop said enough.

According to DailyMail, Lopez looked relaxed, wearing a pale beige turtleneck under denim overalls, her honey-highlighted hair down and makeup soft and neutral.

It was her first post since returning from Saudi Arabia, where she performed at the F1 concert.

Another photo added to the accidental reveal: a plate with two chocolate chip cookies sat on a coffee table in front of a roaring fireplace, with a vase of fresh pink flowers nearby — further confirming she hasn't left the property just yet.

Lopez Resists Price Cut as Affleck Tries to Sell Shared Home

The 12-bedroom, 24-bathroom mansion has been on the market since July 2024, and according to TMZ, it's become a source of tension between the former couple.

Affleck is reportedly eager to sell, even at a reduced price, while Lopez believes the estate can still fetch its full $68 million asking price.

"Jennifer thinks they can get more money for the home, so she wants to keep the price as is," a source told Us Weekly. "But the real estate market is not there and it's not selling."

Affleck, however, wants to move on. "Ben wants to get rid of it because their divorce is over and he wants to cut all ties," another insider explained. "He just wants it over and to sell it. He wants to reduce the price."

Real estate agents agree that the listing is overpriced. Experts said that the mansion, which includes a massive pool, indoor sports complex, and 12-car garage, may need a 15% price drop to attract serious buyers, TheNews said.

Lopez has continued to showcase the mansion's interior and grounds on social media, promoting her music and beverage brand, Delola.