Kelsea Ballerini Helps Expecting Fan Reveal Pregnancy to Loved Ones During Concert

Country star Kelsea Ballerini gave one fan a moment she'll never forget at her concert in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

During her April 5 performance at the BOK Center Arena, Ballerini helped an expecting fan named Maddy reveal her pregnancy to family and friends in a heartwarming surprise that quickly went viral.

In a video shared on TikTok, Ballerini took Maddy's phone and turned it to selfie mode while standing on stage, PageSix said.

Smiling into the camera, the singer said, "Hello, my name is Kelsea Ballerini, and I'm here to tell you that Maddy's pregnant!" The crowd cheered as Ballerini pointed the phone toward Maddy, who stood beaming in the audience. "And she's due in November? She's due in November!" Ballerini added.

The sweet moment started when Ballerini spotted Maddy's sign in the crowd that read, "Can you help me announce my pregnancy?" The singer's face lit up with excitement as she quickly agreed. "Yes. Yes," she said, walking toward her fan.

Maddy later shared another video from the concert showing how the whole thing happened. She also shared that the moment meant so much to her, she hadn't been able to sleep since.

According to ENews, in a brief chat during the show, Ballerini asked Maddy if she was feeling okay. "I'm good right now, I have Skittles," Maddy responded, making the star laugh. "I love that," Ballerini replied with a smile.

The concert was part of Ballerini's first-ever arena tour, which is now nearing its end. She only has a few stops left, including shows in South Carolina, New York, Pennsylvania, and Toronto.

What made the moment even more special is how far Ballerini has come in feeling comfortable on stage.

In a recent interview, she revealed that talking during shows used to scare her. "My biggest fear was talking on stage," she said. She used to write out everything she planned to say. But now, she goes with the flow. "I follow the night and what's impacting me in the moment."