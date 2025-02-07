Kelsea Ballerini Explains Why She Abruptly Halted Buffalo Concert After Five Songs

Kelsea Ballerini cut short her concert at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday night due to illness, and rescheduled three dates.

"Buffalo, I am so so sorry that I could not finish the show tonight," the 31-year-old singer said on her Instagram Stories. "I am sicker than I am trying to be and I did not want to let anyone down tonight."

Ballerini is currently on her Kelsea Ballerini Live Tour, her first arena tour, which kicked off Jan. 21 in Grand Rapids, Mich.

@kelseaballerini flu got the better of me. i’m so so sorry my friends, i tried my best. rescheduled dates are posted. 😞 ♬ original sound - Kelsea Ballerini

Per reports, Ballerini first began showing signs of sickness at her concert in Detroit on Tuesday, with fans singing for her when she needed a break. Earlier on Thursday, she indicated that her "voice is still a little raspy" but that she was "feeling better" and looking forward to the Buffalo concert.

Once on stage, however, she only made it through a handful of songs before calling it quits.

"I just got through the first few songs and I couldn't do it. I'm so sorry but I never want to give you a half a– show," she said on Instagram.

"So we are rescheduling tonight, Buffalo, tomorrow, Pittsburgh and the next day, Toronto, to the end of the tour, April 11th, 12th and 13th," Ballerini said. "I will make them the best shows I've ever played in my whole life."

The five-time Grammy nominee is scheduled to perform in 36 cities over the course of the three-month tour, following the 2024 release of her latest album, "Patterns."

"I will put out every stop for you and I will make it so worth it," she said, "I'm gonna' go rest now and get better so I can really show up for the rest of this tour."

She also shared a photo of herself in bed with a pillow made by a fan.

"Also to the sweet fan who made this pillow tonight, I can't even tell you how much I needed this and what it means. Thank you. I love and appreciate y'all. see you in a few days," Ballerini captioned the photo.

-- With reporting by TMX