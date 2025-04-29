Miley Cyrus Hits Back at Grace Jones: 'She Steals All The Merch'

Miley Cyrus, 32, has once again sparked conversation by making an unexpected but very cheeky swipe at pop rival Grace Jones during an entertaining fan interaction in Paris this week.

The "Flowers" singer, who has long been known for her bold personality and fearless approach to pop culture, did not resist making a playful yet pointed moment while engaging with fans in the French capital.

Cyrus' latest public moment is a reminder of the longstanding feud between her and the legendary Grace Jones.

Back in 2015, Jones, 76, called out Cyrus in her memoir "Slave To The Rhythm," accusing the young pop star of shamelessly copying her style. Jones, who has made waves in the music, fashion, and film industries over the years, criticized Cyrus (and others, including Nicki Minaj) for what she saw as a lack of originality.

According to Jones, pop stars like Miley and Nicki "reach their goal very quickly" but lack "long-term vision."

In her words, they dress provocatively and challenge the status quo, but in reality, they're only reinforcing it. Jones went on to say that these stars were "in the middle of the road," not daring to explore uncharted territory.

This week's encounter in Paris, however, suggests Cyrus is more than comfortable in the spotlight, ready to engage with her fans and continue her unapologetic journey through fame.

As reported by Daily Mail UK, in a viral video shared by the Out of Context Hannah Montana Twitter account, Cyrus is seen interacting with a group of enthusiastic fans who handed her a surprising memento. This New York Post front page famously featured a nearly-nude Miley wrapped in a sheet from her infamous Vanity Fair cover back when she was just 15.

The cover, which caused a media frenzy back in 2008, showed a young Miley wrapped in a bedsheet, prompting widespread controversy and criticism.

The New York Post headline read, "MILEY'S SHAME. TV'S Hannah apologizes for nearly nude pic," which Cyrus has previously slammed as a gross misrepresentation of her image. Yet, this time, rather than showing any signs of discomfort, Cyrus took it all in stride, laughing off the tabloid's sensationalism as she posed for selfies with her fans.