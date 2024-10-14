Kanye West Sued Over Drugging and Sexual Assault Claims at Diddy Party

Kanye West has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta, at a studio session co-hosted by Sean "Diddy" Combs in a new lawsuit, which is getting massive traction in the media.
As reported by People, Pisciotta claims that West provided her with a beverage mixed with an unknown addictive substance before sexually assaulting and battering her.
The allegations are added to Pisciotta's previous charges against the rapper, including wrongful termination, breach of contract, and creating a hostile work environment.
According to the lawsuit from June, she sued West for these claims, but things have changed considerably over the past months because of the new developments.
There has been no response from West so far.
READ MORE: Did Bianca Censori Challenge Kanye West? Her Bold Move That Left the Rapper Reeling Revealed
According to US Weekly, West's legal representative has declared from the beginning that all the claims in the original suit are false, arguing that Pisciotta was a flamboyant and incapable assistant, who had demanded unreal sums of money.
The new claims come alongside a new lawsuit from the rapper's former assistant, who will be facing accusations of trying to steal West's cell phone to eradicate evidence that would have gone against her claims along with other records.
The filing of a new lawsuit comes at a time when Diddy is an incandescent social light. Diddy was taken into custody in September on allegations of sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution.
He entered a not-guilty plea for all charges before a judge who refused to grant him bail.
© 2024 MusicTimes.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.