Did Bianca Censori Challenge Kanye West? Her Bold Move That Left the Rapper Reeling Revealed

The marriage between Kanye West and Bianca Censori started to allegedly deteriorate when she defended herself in response to disagreements within their marriage.

A recent report indicated that the pair had decided to part ways, sharing with close associates that they had separated a few weeks back.

Their marriage status continues to be shrouded in uncertainty as they were once again seen together in Tokyo. Yet, The US Sun has uncovered the underlying cause behind the fractures that developed between West and Censori, who got married in December 2022.

It also reportedly became clear that disputes surrounding babies, Censori's appearance, and her prospects for future work have contributed to the strain in their marriage. This tension reportedly arose following her decision to confront the "Donda" rapper and challenge his views.

According to an insider who spoke to the outlet, "The reason for the rocky patch, I heard, was that Bianca brought up the topic of trying for a baby a few months back, and Kanye said it was 'not in the plan.'"

"It's like it wouldn't fit the 'look' he's decided on for her if she was pregnant," they added. "She's also bought up some ideas she has for the business – bringing out her own collection or working in a more creative role."

"It's like Kanye doesn't like women who push back on his ideas, or stand up for themselves. He likes women who look up to him as a genius and a mentor," the insider said.

The insider also disclosed that Censori's relatives in Australia have expressed disapproval of her husband. However, her strong relationship with West's four children from his previous marriage with Kim Kardashian may have played a significant role in bringing them back together.

They explained, "[Censori] flew off to see her family – who don't like Kanye. His kids – especially North – are close to Bianca and would be upset if they split up, so that's why I think they've reunited. But it won't last for long."

"Things have been hanging by a thread for a long time and the baby issue will resurface before long," they added.

News surfaced early this week indicating West's intentions to file for divorce from Censori in the upcoming weeks.

However, in pictures posted that went viral on social media, the couple was spotted browsing through stores at a shopping center in Tokyo, Japan, dispelling any speculation about their marriage troubles.