Kanye West's Solo Outings in Tokyo Spark Bianca Censori Marital Crisis Speculations

Kanye West's latest solo sightings in Tokyo have many questioning the state of his and wife Bianca Censori's relationship.

West, 47, and Censori, 29, have been staying in Tokyo, Japan, since last month, but the rapper hasn't been seen with his better half for two weeks already, TMZ reported Thursday, noting that the last time they were seen together in the Asian country was on Sept. 20.

This week, the tabloid spotted the "Gold Digger" hitmaker stepping out in the capital city to dine at a local Jamaican restaurant. West reportedly enjoyed some jerk chicken at the food establishment earlier in the day without Censori by his side.

Because West was so pleased with the food and service, he reportedly offered to leave his signature on the restaurant's wall, along with a custom design.

Interestingly, when the recording artist went back to the same restaurant later in the day to enjoy another meal, Censori was still missing in action. Since the couple, who tied the knot in December 2022, is hardly seen separately, TMZ surmised that there could be trouble in paradise based on Ye's solo outings.

READ MORE: Kanye West Accused of Firing Security Guard for Demanding Pay in Malibu Mansion Project

However, the Daily Mail insisted that Kanye's solo sightings might not be due to a marital crisis. Censori was allegedly unable to join her husband on the current leg of the trip for still unknown reasons.

Nevertheless, many couldn't help but speculate and comment on the status of the pair's relationship, with one person writing on the Daily Mail's report: "Kanye is a narcissist and control freak. This marriage could only last for so long."

Another one commented, "Maybe she has left him and is wearing some proper clothes," while someone else quipped, "I'm hoping that Bianca chose to take a break from the foolish shenanigans, his actions were becoming a headache."

West's solo sightings in Tokyo come weeks after he sold out two shows in China. His first concert on Sept. 15 reportedly draw in 42,000 people and generated $7.2 million in revenue. Meanwhile, his Sept. 28 concert sold 40,000 tickets.

During his second show, Kanye debuted a new song titled "Beauty and the Beast," which is from his upcoming album, "Bully," according to him.