Justin Bieber's 'Underlying Issues' Still a Concern Despite 'Swag' Comeback: Report

Justin Bieber's appearances in the news has been dominated recently by hit albums, public appearances and signs reconciliation with his wife, Hailey. However, those in his circle reveal he is still haunted by his personal struggles.

The 31-year-old singer seems to be in a much better place recently. He and Hailey have been spending some time in Switzerland after months of divorce rumors.

But a source close to the situation said Bieber "still has underlying issues" despite his current winning streak.

One insider described the long-term impact of Bieber's early fame, telling Page Six, "Imagine being 14 and famous and people either love you for no reason just because you're who you are, or they hate you? There's not a lot of in between." That kind of scrutiny, the source added, "breaks a lot of people."

Signs of Progress, But Shadows Remain

On "Swag," his new album released July 11, Bieber leans into humor and vulnerability, even including comedy skits with Druski. In one sketch titled "Therapy Session," the pop star reflects on how growing up in the public eye has taken a toll. "That's been a tough thing for me recently – feeling like I have had to go through a lot of my struggles as a human... really publicly," he says. "People are always asking if I'm ok – and that starts to really weigh on me."

He also notes how the constant concern from outsiders can make him feel like he's "the one with the issues and everyone else is perfect."

There have also been reports of tension behind the scenes, including public spats with Hailey, and tussles with paparazzi. From a separate source, Bieber "doesn't particularly handle" fame "very well," even after years of experience in the spotlight.

Health, Headlines, and Healing

Bieber's journey back hasn't been easy. He previously canceled his "Justice" tour after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis. "After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me," he told fans in 2023. "I need to make my health the priority."

He's also had to address outside controversies. In May, Bieber's reps issued a statement denying he had ever been abused by Sean "Diddy" Combs. "Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," the statement read. "Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve."