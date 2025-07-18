Justin Bieber's $31M Scooter Braun Debt Delayed Until Hailey's Rhode Check Clears: Report

Justin Bieber's multimillion-dollar settlement with his former manager Scooter Braun's former company, Hybe, will reportedly remain unpaid until proceeds from the sale of Hailey Bieber's skincare brand, Rhode, are finalized, according to TMZ.

The 31-year-old pop star is said to owe roughly $31.5 million after an independent audit revealed he had outstanding debts related to his canceled Justice World Tour and unpaid commissions. Hybe initially covered $26 million of a $40 million tour advance refund to AEG when Bieber pulled out of shows in 2022. He also reportedly owed Braun $11 million in back commissions, though Braun later waived $8 million of that total.

Per the settlement terms, Bieber agreed to repay Hybe the $26 million along with half of the remaining commissions. However, sources say he doesn't currently have the liquidity to do so, and the funds will come once the Rhode acquisition by e.l.f. Beauty, reportedly worth $1 billion, is closed and disbursed. Bieber, who has a stake in Rhode, is expected to receive around $50 million from the deal.

Hailey's Team Responds to Speculation

While reports have linked the Rhode sale to Justin's debt timeline, Hailey Bieber's team emphasized the financial separation between the couple's business dealings.

"The historic sale of Rhode is a huge accomplishment for Hailey and is completely separate from her husband and his business affairs," a representative for Hailey told the Daily Mail.

Rhode's sale was announced in May, with final disbursements expected within "a month or two," according to one source. Though Hailey is the founder and driving force behind the brand, Justin's early investment is reportedly providing him with a substantial return, enough to meet his financial obligations under the settlement.

Bieber's Debt

Bieber's debt stems from the abrupt end to his "Justice" World Tour in 2022, which he cited was due to health concerns, including his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. After canceling several international tour dates, AEG sought repayment of its advance, prompting Hybe to cover the bulk of the shortfall.

At the time, Bieber's team had sold his music catalog for $200 million, but insiders note that taxes, legal fees, and other costs significantly reduced what he retained. Despite rumors of halted payments, insiders now say that with the Rhode payout pending, Bieber is finally positioned to make good on the agreement.

Braun, who has since exited Hybe, will not receive any of the money directly. The settlement is strictly between Bieber and Hybe America. Neither Bieber nor Braun has publicly commented on the settlement terms.