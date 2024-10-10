Diddy Appears to Check Justin Bieber for a Wire and Whispers in His Ear in Resurfaced Video

Another resurfaced video of Diddy has emerged of an awkward interaction he had in the past with Justin Bieber.

In the video posted to X, Diddy is in a pink hoodie as he greets Bieber. He walks up to the "Beauty and a Beat" hitmaker and greets him alongside of an SUV. The camera angle switches and the view goes to showing Diddy from the back. He appears to ask Bieber a question, though audio cannot be made out at this time.

Bieber seemingly responds with "no" by shaking his head. The former Bad Boy owner then proceeds to tap Bieber on his chest, appearing to check for a wire underneath his shirt.

In this video, Diddy seems to be checking Justin Bieber for a wire. pic.twitter.com/MGCI5wpnFr — Garett Nelson (@garettnelson) October 2, 2024

The video has received plenty of reaction on X, with some calling Diddy "paranoid."

"Can't be too paranoid now," one user writes.

Can't be to paranoid now. — Saleem (@A_Saleem_) April 3, 2024

"Lmao what's all that paranoia going to do now. You've been caught red handed," adds another user.

Lmao what’s all that paranoia going to do now. You’ve been caught red handed 🤡🤣 — 🤷🏽‍♀️ (@mlayalee) April 3, 2024

"Trying to play it safe, nothing more," another comment reads.

Trying to play it safe, nothing more — Khennyjhay (@Khennyjhay026) April 3, 2024

"If he is checking for a wire it's 2024 I'm sure they don't tape it to ya chest anymore," chimes in another.

If he is checking for a wire it’s 2024 I’m sure they dnt tape it to ya chest anymore — Jesse james (@Jayjames1984) April 4, 2024

The resurfaced video comes amid claims that Bieber is suffering mentally amid Diddy's legal battle.

A source told US Weekly that Bieber is "in a hard place mentally" at the moment.

The singer's "history" with Diddy has made it "hard" for him to "process" the claims of sexual assault, abuse, sex trafficking and more accusations that have been labeled against Diddy, the source said. The source added that Bieber now wants "nothing to do" with Diddy.

This is not the first time that old videos of Bieber and Diddy have resurfaced and have been scrutinized given Diddy's current criminal case. Previously, Diddy interacted with a teenage Bieber, including one clip where he talked about spending an extended period of time with him.

These videos NEED to resurface to expose the disturbing behavior of P Diddy around a 15-year-old Justin Bieber.



This is how a creepy freak behaves. DISTURBING.



We should hold people accountable, no matter their status or fame!!! pic.twitter.com/C5li2jhE2f — Miss ADG (@therealmissadg) September 18, 2024

This clip of P Diddy (40) and Justin Bieber (15) has been going viral along with the clip of Diddy asking a 17 yr old Justin Beiber why he doesn't wanna hang out with him anymore..



it's super creepy seeing all these videos of Diddy that's coming out, but what's really concerning… pic.twitter.com/dyxXFUzpaj — Z-DRAGON (@IBZDRAGON) March 26, 2024

Fans went on to dub the actions as creepy and disturbing.

Diddy was arrested on September 16 on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking. He pleaded not guilty to all charges. He currently has a trial date of May 5, 2025. He could also be facing more charges.