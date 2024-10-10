Olivia Rodrigo's Historic Manila Concert Draws 55K Fans as Proceeds Support Global Women's Rights Initiatives

Olivia Rodrigo had an incredible first performance in Manila, Philippines, drawing a massive crowd of 55,000 fans to the country's largest arena.

What even made it more successful was when she generously contributing all proceeds from ticket sales to a charity that champions women's health.

Rodrigo announced that proceeds from every sale of her Manila concert would be donated to Jhpiego, a non-profit organization connected to Johns Hopkins University.

The "Driver's License" hitmaker, who embraces her Filipino roots, conveyed a heartfelt message to her fans in Manila.

Rodrigo said on Instagram, "been dreaming of this show for a whileeeee. my first time in the Philippines and also my biggest venue ever!!!!! thank you to everyone Manila for welcoming me so generously and making me feel so loved and thank you to @americanexpress for making this show happen."

She went on, "I'm SO stoked that all the net ticket sales from last night could be donated to @jhpiego through my fund 4 good. I got to visit the organization while I was in Manila and was so impressed by the work they are doingproviding healthcare to women and girls in the Philippines. It was the most special show and the most meaningful trip. To say I'm grateful doesn't even cut it! Mahal kita."

In addition to sharing snapshots from her trip to the Jhpiego office, the Grammy-winning singer posted also shared snapshots of her engaging in discussions with a circle of women at a meeting table.

Another photo depicted her smiling alongside individuals affiliated with the organization, all standing next to a personalized "welcome" sign with her "Miss So Filipina" sash.

Read more: Olivia Rodrigo Announces Massive Show in Manila and the Ticket Prices Are Shocking

Jhpiego is dedicated to supporting women and families globally by offering essential services such as reproductive health care, HIV/AIDS prevention, infectious disease education, and other vital initiatives.

The organization's primary focus is directed towards various countries such as the Philippines, Tunisia, Brazil, Kenya, Nigeria, and Thailand.

With a crowd of 55,000 people, Olivia Rodrigo played her biggest show to date in Manila recently!



All proceeds were donated to Fund 4 Good, an initiative focused on promoting girls' education, advocating for reproductive rights, and working to prevent gender-based violence. pic.twitter.com/VtyK2n5dGS — 🏁 (@concertleaks) October 7, 2024

Users on social media platform X have high praises for the "Déjà vu" hitmaker, with @wtffolly_ saying, "Having your revenue from your biggest gig turned into charity to help women and young girls.... olivia rodrigo, will always be famous."

@gekoft gushed, "She's already a hero to so many ppl. Not many artists would do this."

"It's inspiring to see Olivia Rodrigo support important causes like women's healthcare! Her contribution will make a real difference for many families in the Philippines," @AussieSehar said.

Rodrigo has accumulated her $16 million net worth from her acting career, notably her roles on Disney and her music career.